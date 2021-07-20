Eskay Mining Announces Completion of NI 43-101 Technical Report On Its 100% Owned Consolidated Precious Metal-Rich VMS Project in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK)(OTCQB:ESKYF)(FSE:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to announce the completion of a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK)(OTCQB:ESKYF)(FSE:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to announce the completion of a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report dated July 16, 2021 with an effective date of June 8, 2021 and entitled "NI 43-101Technical Report on the SIB-Corey-North Mitchell Property" (the "Technical Report") in respect of its 100% owned Consolidated Eskay precious metal-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") project in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia (the "Property"). The Technical Report was co-authored by Darren Lindsay, P.Geo., Neil D. Prowse, M.Sc., John DeDecker, Ph.D., Andrew J. Mitchell, B.Sc., P.Geo., and Rachel S. Y. Kim, M.Sc. The Technical Report provides a summary of the history of the Property and the work carried out on the Property in the summer of 2020 and recommends a follow up exploration program for the property. A copy of the Technical Report is available on the Company's SEDAR issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

The Property has been shown to host several VMS targets and several occurrences of vein style mineralization; it also has the potential to host nickel-copper massive sulphides. Main VMS target areas on the Property include the Lulu and the TV-Jeff zones.

Results from comprehensive lithogeochemical sampling and detailed core logging of historic and new drill core on the Property has allowed for the synthesis a new model of the tectonic architecture of the Eskay Mining District. A picture has now emerged of three anticlines, the central Eskay Anticline, the Eastern Anticline and the Western Anticline, wholly or partially underlying Eskay's property. Major ramp-type thrust faults are associated with each anticline.

This new model suggests the flanks of each of these three anticlines are prospective for Eskay Creek style VMS mineralization where favourable strata are exposed. Several newly recognized trends along these flanks are evident in recent BLEG, and multi-element geochemical anomalism. Detailed interpretations of the structural and geological elements of the Property, and specific mineralized zones investigated by Company geologists in 2020, resulted in the revised geological model.