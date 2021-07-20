checkAd

Eskay Mining Announces Completion of NI 43-101 Technical Report On Its 100% Owned Consolidated Precious Metal-Rich VMS Project in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia

Autor: Accesswire
20.07.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK)(OTCQB:ESKYF)(FSE:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to announce the completion of a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK)(OTCQB:ESKYF)(FSE:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to announce the completion of a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report dated July 16, 2021 with an effective date of June 8, 2021 and entitled "NI 43-101Technical Report on the SIB-Corey-North Mitchell Property" (the "Technical Report") in respect of its 100% owned Consolidated Eskay precious metal-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") project in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia (the "Property"). The Technical Report was co-authored by Darren Lindsay, P.Geo., Neil D. Prowse, M.Sc., John DeDecker, Ph.D., Andrew J. Mitchell, B.Sc., P.Geo., and Rachel S. Y. Kim, M.Sc. The Technical Report provides a summary of the history of the Property and the work carried out on the Property in the summer of 2020 and recommends a follow up exploration program for the property. A copy of the Technical Report is available on the Company's SEDAR issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

The Property has been shown to host several VMS targets and several occurrences of vein style mineralization; it also has the potential to host nickel-copper massive sulphides. Main VMS target areas on the Property include the Lulu and the TV-Jeff zones.

Results from comprehensive lithogeochemical sampling and detailed core logging of historic and new drill core on the Property has allowed for the synthesis a new model of the tectonic architecture of the Eskay Mining District. A picture has now emerged of three anticlines, the central Eskay Anticline, the Eastern Anticline and the Western Anticline, wholly or partially underlying Eskay's property. Major ramp-type thrust faults are associated with each anticline.

This new model suggests the flanks of each of these three anticlines are prospective for Eskay Creek style VMS mineralization where favourable strata are exposed. Several newly recognized trends along these flanks are evident in recent BLEG, and multi-element geochemical anomalism. Detailed interpretations of the structural and geological elements of the Property, and specific mineralized zones investigated by Company geologists in 2020, resulted in the revised geological model.

Seite 1 von 3


Eskay Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Eskay Mining - ein Explorer mit Übernahmezukunft?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eskay Mining Announces Completion of NI 43-101 Technical Report On Its 100% Owned Consolidated Precious Metal-Rich VMS Project in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK)(OTCQB:ESKYF)(FSE:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to announce the completion of a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RedHill Biopharma Announces Last Patient Out
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Partners with Empower Clinics to Provide Clinical and Technical Call Center ...
American Manganese Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc.'s (OTC: GSFI) Chuck's Vintage Opens NYC Location; Sponsors Polo ...
Ivrnet Announces Change of Location of Annual General Meeting
Golden Matrix Enters into Agreement with Playson Ltd to Expand GMGI's Gaming Portfolio and Its ...
Alset EHome International Appoints Tung Moe Chan as co-CEO as it Prepares to Scale Operations ...
XPhyto Signs Transformative Acquisition Agreement With 3a-Diagnostics, to Enter Hi-Tech Biosensor ...
Golden Valley Bancshares Reports Second Quarter Results (Unaudited)
Titel
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
Foundation Farms, Corp., Reports a Second Harvest is Currently Underway
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Noted As A Key Stock to Watch in the Solar Space
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
LightPath Technologies Announces a Joint Project for the Development of Light-Weight Broadband ...
Black Bird Biotech (BBBT) President to Appear on Newsmax TV’s New to the Street, Sunday, July 18, ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.07.21Eskay Mining Encounters Extensive Stockwork Feeder Mineralization at the Jeff Target; Extensive New Targets Identified by New SkyTEM Data; Webinar Details
Accesswire | Analysen
05.07.21Seabridge Gold and Eskay Mining Enter into Cost Sharing Agreement and Financing on Coulter Creek Access Road
Accesswire | Analysen
28.06.21Eskay Mining Commences its 2021 Drill Campaign on Its 100% Owned Consolidated Eskay Precious Metal-Rich VMS Project
Accesswire | Analysen