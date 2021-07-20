checkAd

COMCAST NAMES KALYN HOVE REGIONAL SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT FOR THE TWIN CITIES REGION

20.07.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Comcast today announced that Kalyn Hove, currently Vice President of Comcast Business in the Twin Cities Region, has been appointed to Regional Senior Vice President of the Twin Cities Region. Effective today, she replaces J.D. Keller, who now leads Comcast's Mountain West Region. In this role, Hove is the top executive responsible for customer experience, sales, operations and financial performance for the region. Hove will report to Rich Jennings, President of Comcast's West Division, and will oversee Comcast's employees and operations serving customers and businesses in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Kansas and Missouri.

066tdLFa.jpg

Kalyn has led the Comcast Business team in the Twin Cities for seven years. Her Comcast Business team is a Power Rankings leader, has achieved four consecutive years as #1 in year-over-year revenue growth for the company, and is currently #1 in Comcast's West Division. In 2018 and 2019, Twin Cities won the Comcast Business Award as the top-performing region in the West Division.

Before joining Comcast, Kalyn was Global Vice President - Collaboration at Lumen (formerly Global Crossing), where her team was a top performing business unit, and led consistent double-digit growth. Her career at Lumen spanned nearly 16 years, where she held progressive sales and sales operations leadership roles. Before Lumen, Kalyn started her career at WorldCom.

'As connectivity becomes the epicenter of our connected lives and businesses, Comcast's Twin Cities Region is leading the way by offering innovative products that connect people and businesses to what matters most, and I'm delighted to be the team's new leader,' said Kalyn Hove, Regional Senior Vice President, Comcast Twin Cities. 'I'm excited to continue the great work we have underway in enhancing the customer experience, delivering best-in-class products and services, and sharing the company's commitment to investing in the communities where we work and live.'

