Gartner to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 3, 2021

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT), the world’s leading research and advisory company, will report its financial results for second quarter 2021 before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The press release and earnings supplement, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Gartner investor website at https://investor.gartner.com.

The Company plans to host a webcast call on August 3, at 8:00 AM Eastern to discuss its financial results for the quarter. Listeners can access the webcast live at https://investor.gartner.com.

Alternatively, an operator assisted dial-in will be available. Participants can ask to join the Gartner, Inc. call:

  • Participant dial in (US toll free): 844-413-7151
  • Participant dial in (international): 216-562-0463
  • Conference ID: 6117156

A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT), is the world's leading research and advisory company and a member of the S&P 500. We equip business leaders with indispensable insights, advice and tools to achieve their mission-critical priorities and build the successful organizations of tomorrow.

Our unmatched combination of expert-led, practitioner-sourced and data-driven research steers clients toward the right decisions on the issues that matter most. We are a trusted advisor and an objective resource for more than 14,000 enterprises in more than 100 countries — across all major functions, in every industry and enterprise size.

To learn more about how we help decision makers fuel the future of business, visit gartner.com.

