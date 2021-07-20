checkAd

Energy Focus Wins “Top Product of the Year” Award for EnFocus Suncycle Human-Centric Lighting Platform from Environment + Energy Leader

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI), a leader in sustainable and human-centric lighting (“HCL”) technologies and developer of advanced UV-C disinfection products, has been named a 2021 Environment + Energy Leader award winner, receiving a “Top Product of the Year” Award for the upcoming SuncycleTM, autonomous HCL system controlled by the EnFocus platform. The win is a validation of innovation and potential impact of Suncycle from the program’s expert judges that consider the EnFocus HCL platform a top example of breakthrough work in energy and environmental management. This is the second consecutive year that Energy Focus has received this elite award for its EnFocus lighting control platform.

Environment + Energy Leader "Top Product 2021" Award for EnFocus and Suncycle LED lighting solutions (Graphic: Business Wire).

The Environment + Energy Leader Awards is a program recognizing excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits, and in projects implemented by companies that have improved environmental or energy management and increased the bottom line.

The new, second-generation EnFocus Human-Centric Lighting system, with EnFocus-compatible switches and LED lamps to be marketed under the EnFocus and Suncycle brands, enables both commercial facilities and residential consumers to implement flicker-free, dimmable, color-tunable and autonomous circadian LED lighting. This system, with patented and patent-pending technologies, drives superior light quality and capabilities at a fraction of the cost of alternative wireline or wireless controls by leveraging existing AC wiring for digital communications between EnFocus switches and lamps. EnFocus Gen 2 only requires replacing existing wall switches and common types of lamps such as fluorescent or LED tubes (with other lamps, such as A19, BR32 and recessed downlights expected soon) without replacing fixtures and wall wiring, or deploying potentially security vulnerable wireless communication protocols such as WiFi, Bluetooth, or ZigBee.

