Energy Focus Wins “Top Product of the Year” Award for EnFocus Suncycle Human-Centric Lighting Platform from Environment + Energy Leader

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI), a leader in sustainable and human-centric lighting (“HCL”) technologies and developer of advanced UV-C disinfection products, has been named a 2021 Environment + Energy Leader award winner, receiving a “Top Product of the Year” Award for the upcoming SuncycleTM, autonomous HCL system controlled by the EnFocus platform. The win is a validation of innovation and potential impact of Suncycle from the program’s expert judges that consider the EnFocus HCL platform a top example of breakthrough work in energy and environmental management. This is the second consecutive year that Energy Focus has received this elite award for its EnFocus lighting control platform.

