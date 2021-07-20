checkAd

MultiPlan Appoints JR Riding as Chief Information Security Officer

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN), a leading provider of data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, and payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, has appointed JR Riding as its new Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Riding, based in MultiPlan’s New York office, will provide leadership for MultiPlan’s information security, risk management, and vendor management functions as part of the technology organization.

“JR has a tremendous blend of cyber-security expertise and business leadership, both of which are essential for MultiPlan as we continue to expand our product and service lines,” stated Michael Kim, CIO. “His expansive technology security experience, especially with data-centric companies like MultiPlan, is a perfect fit for our needs as a publicly traded company.”

“MultiPlan has a great reputation as a company that brings together superior human intelligence and data intelligence to develop solutions for its customers and I am thrilled to join the team,” stated Riding. “The company is achieving incredible things in technology in addition to the business growth it achieved through two acquisitions and becoming a publicly traded company over the last year, making it a very exciting time to be a part of MultiPlan technology leadership team.”

JR has more than 20 years of experience in technology, most recently as CISO at ION Group, a global technology company with offices in 30 countries. Prior to that, he held positions at several technology consulting firms, including Protiviti and FishNet Security, where he provided information security and risk management consulting services. JR’s deep technical background and broad perspective are grounded in a career that began as a software developer.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients’ needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, government and property and casualty markets. For more information, visit www.multiplan.com.

