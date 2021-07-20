checkAd

Introducing Square Banking, a Suite of Powerful Financial Tools for Small Businesses

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

Today, Square launches Square Banking, a suite of financial products purpose-built to help small business owners easily manage their cash flow and get more out of their hard-earned money. Coming on the heels of Square’s industrial bank, Square Financial Services, beginning operations in March, Square Banking represents a major milestone in Square’s continued efforts to expand access to financial tools for underbanked populations and marks the beginnings of the company’s journey to provide more banking solutions to small businesses.

“Small businesses are the heartbeat of our communities and our economy. From our earliest days, Square has focused on building easy-to-use tools and services to empower entrepreneurs to succeed on their own terms,” said Christina Riechers, Square Banking’s Head of Product. “Historically, small businesses have had to contend with numerous hurdles while trying to access vital financial services that are often readily available to larger companies. With Square Banking, we’ve reimagined the financial system for small business owners with their cash flow needs at the center. We’re introducing fair, accessible financial services that connect directly with our sellers’ payments, helping them unlock instant access to their sales, automate their savings, and receive personalized financing offerings.”

Square Banking consists of three core products designed to help small business owners confidently manage cash flow stress: two new deposit accounts, Square Savings and Square Checking, join Square’s existing lending capability, now called Square Loans. By offering essential banking tools that work seamlessly with Square’s ecosystem of solutions like payments and Square Payroll, sellers now have a single home for their entire business, gaining a unified view of their payments, account balances, expenditures, and financing options.

Square Savings: Automated Preparation for the Future

Small business owners recognize the value of setting aside funds, but the day-to-day challenges they face trying to manage their cash flow can make it difficult to build up a cash buffer. Square Savings, powered by Square Financial Services, offers small business owners a simpler way to start or continue building up their cash reserves.

With automated savings, Square Savings removes the friction from setting aside funds, enabling sellers to effortlessly save a percentage of every Square sale they make. To better help businesses organize their savings, Square Savings also offers customizable folders that sellers can use to save for specific goals and priorities, like purchasing new equipment or paying quarterly tax obligations. These FDIC-insured accounts offer a 0.5% annual percentage yield1, and have no minimum deposits, balance requirements, or account fees.

