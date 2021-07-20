checkAd

HPE GreenLake Powers Woolworths’ New Payments Platform for Wpay Venture

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that Woolworths Group has selected the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to power its new Wpay payments platform. The solution is based on HPE GreenLake, which provides an easy to manage cloud platform that allows customers to innovate with agility, scale up and down to meet business requirements, and gain improved visibility and management of costs.

Woolworths Group is Australia and New Zealand’s largest food and everyday needs retailer, with more than 1,300 stores across both countries and fast-growing eCommerce businesses.

As a long standing HPE customer, Woolworths Group was already benefiting from HPE’s Infrastructure and Managed Services, which has been supporting the group’s supermarkets and BIG W discount department stores and its customers since 2007. The existing platform processes nearly 30 million transactions for Woolworths Group a week.

To power further growth for Wpay as it enters new markets, the business required an end-to-end solution that combines a powerful architecture with the ability to scale, and also provides better cost efficiency back to Wpay and its merchant partners.

Woolworths Group turned to HPE to support the company’s move from its current data center environment and deliver a unique end-to-end solution to support the new payments platform, which provides rich transaction processing, settlement services, the latest in-store terminals along with extensive reporting and analytics. HPE GreenLake provides a mission critical, easy to manage as-a-service solution, enabling greater capacity and ensuring business continuity for its new and existing payments operations. The solution leverages HPE’s full edge-to-cloud portfolio, including HPE Aruba, HPE NonStop, HPE Primera and HPE Synergy. HPE Pointnext Services also play an important role in providing expertise to accelerate the digital transformation initiatives at Woolworths.

“As Australia and New Zealand’s largest retailer, we’ve been investing in leading-edge payment capabilities to service our retail businesses for many years,” said Angelo Clayton, General Manager IT – Stores & Payments at Woolworths. “We’re pleased to now extend the benefits of our investments to other merchants who may not have the scale to build a payments platform themselves. With HPE, we know we have a reliable and trusted partner to support the growth of our payments platform into the next phase.”

The HPE GreenLake cloud platform integrates with thirteen ISV and system applications, including global technology leaders Thales, Fortinet and Citrix, as well as data center hosting services from Equinix.

“We’re delighted to continue our existing partnership with Woolworths to provide industry-leading technology and services with HPE GreenLake, which enable the company to enter entirely new markets,” said Stephen Bovis, Vice President and Managing Director of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Australia and New Zealand.Woolworths is a terrific example of the end-to-end solutions and support we can offer to businesses across different sectors, to modernize IT operations and open up new avenues for growth.”

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions delivered as a service – spanning Compute, Storage, Software, Intelligent Edge, High Performance Computing and Mission Critical Solutions – with a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, designed to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

