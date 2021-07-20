Diversified Healthcare Trust Progresses on Transition of 108 Senior Living Communities to New Operators

Jennifer Francis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Diversified Healthcare Trust, commented, “We continue to make progress in ensuring our communities are managed by the best possible operators. We are pleased to announce the transition of communities to operators we have identified as best in class for the markets served. These new agreements are generally for five years at market terms, which include base and incentive management fees. In certain circumstances, these agreements provide terms that are more favorable to the new operators than our existing management agreements with Five Star, which we believe will provide strong incentives for performance and alignment of interests as well as facilitate a faster recovery of the transitioning communities with the new operators. We believe we remain on schedule to complete all of the transitions by year-end and are excited to engage with new operators who bring new perspectives and expertise to our communities as we begin to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

