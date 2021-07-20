checkAd

Diversified Healthcare Trust Progresses on Transition of 108 Senior Living Communities to New Operators

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) announced today that it has entered into three new management agreements for a total of 66 communities with 4,084 units in its Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (“SHOP”) as follows:

  • Charter Senior Living will manage communities in Florida, Maryland, Tennessee and Virginia;
  • Oaks-CaraVita Senior Care will manage communities in Georgia and South Carolina; and
  • Phoenix Senior Living will manage communities in Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina and South Carolina.

These three agreements represent approximately 61% of DHC’s SHOP communities to be transitioned from Five Star Senior Living Inc. (Nasdaq: FVE), or Five Star, to other third-party operators as previously announced.

Jennifer Francis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Diversified Healthcare Trust, commented, “We continue to make progress in ensuring our communities are managed by the best possible operators. We are pleased to announce the transition of communities to operators we have identified as best in class for the markets served. These new agreements are generally for five years at market terms, which include base and incentive management fees. In certain circumstances, these agreements provide terms that are more favorable to the new operators than our existing management agreements with Five Star, which we believe will provide strong incentives for performance and alignment of interests as well as facilitate a faster recovery of the transitioning communities with the new operators. We believe we remain on schedule to complete all of the transitions by year-end and are excited to engage with new operators who bring new perspectives and expertise to our communities as we begin to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum: by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines, and by property type and location. As of March 31, 2021, DHC’s $8.2 billion portfolio included 396 properties in 36 states and Washington, D.C., occupied by more than 600 tenants, and totaling approximately 11.2 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 29,000 senior living units. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA. To learn more about DHC, visit www.dhcreit.com.

