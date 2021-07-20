checkAd

Vocera Introduces New Cloud-Based Clinical Communication and Collaboration Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today introduced its new cloud-based clinical communication and collaboration (CC&C) solution for smartphones called Vocera Edge. Designed for the cloud, Vocera Edge enables healthcare systems to get the most out of their electronic health record (EHR) investments, while empowering nurses, physicians, and other care team members by delivering meaningful information at the point of care. The software as a service (SaaS) solution enables Vocera to extend its market reach, broaden physician use cases and adoption, and deepen EHR integrations to support patient-centric workflows.

“Vocera Edge is the ideal CC&C solution for any clinic, hospital, or health system making investments in smartphone-centric communication to complement their EHR system,” said Brent Lang, Chairman and CEO of Vocera. “Our goal is to offer customers choices for how they purchase and deploy our solutions. This secure and robust solution is a natural extension of our strategic vision and is particularly well suited to match the speed and scale of each organization’s needs to improve patient care, safety and experience.”

“Two-way communication between Vocera Edge and the hospital’s EHR makes it seamless for clinicians to complete documentation and manage all patient-centric communication right from their smartphones,” said Steve Shirley, Vice President of Information Technology and Chief Information Officer at Parkview Medical Center.

Interoperability between Vocera Edge and EHRs helps clinicians easily close the loop on patient-centered workflows, including positive patient identification, specimen collection, fall risk assessments, digital checklists, and more. Secure messages, voice calls, alerts and alarm notifications are consolidated with contextual, task-based information and presented by Vocera Edge to help mobile clinicians make real-time decisions and provide safe, efficient, and effective care.

About Vocera

The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to improve the lives of healthcare professionals, patients, and families. Founded in 2000, Vocera provides solutions that help protect and connect team members, simplify workflows, increase efficiency, enhance quality of care and safety, and humanize the healthcare experience. More than 2,300 facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,900 hospitals and healthcare facilities, have selected Vocera solutions to enable their workforce to communicate and collaborate with co-workers and engage with patients and families. Mobile workers can choose the right device for their role or task, including smartphones or one of the company’s wearable communication devices, and use voice commands to easily reach people by name, role, or group. The hands-free Vocera Smartbadge was named to TIME’s list of the 100 Best Inventions of 2020. The Vocera Platform can integrate with more than 150 clinical and operational systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, ventilators, physiological monitors, and more. In addition to healthcare, Vocera solutions are found in aged care facilities, veterinary hospitals, schools, luxury hotels, retail stores, power facilities, and more. Visit www.vocera.com to learn more, and follow @VoceraComm on Twitter.

Vocera and the Vocera logo are trademarks of Vocera Communications, Inc. registered in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks appearing in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Vocera Communications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vocera Introduces New Cloud-Based Clinical Communication and Collaboration Solution Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today introduced its new cloud-based clinical communication and collaboration (CC&C) solution for smartphones called Vocera Edge. Designed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State of Delaware Selects Quidel for COVID-19 Testing Program at Schools
Trinseo to Acquire Aristech Surfaces LLC as Part of Its Transformation to a Specialty Materials and ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reaches Agreement to Reopen The Grove Theatre and The Americana at ...
Airgain Announces Addition of Kiva Allgood to Board
Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities in Canada with Cloudworks Acquisition
Only at Applebee’s Get a FREE* Movie Ticket to See Disney’s Jungle Cruise for the Ultimate ...
IBM Reports 2021 Second-Quarter Results
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against RenovaCare, Inc. and ...
INVESTOR NOTICE: GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, ROSEN, Encourages James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors with Losses ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EBS io2 Block Express Volumes
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
NYSED Approves Boxlight-EOS Education as a CTLE Sponsor
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
AbCellera Appoints Neil Berkley as Chief Business Officer
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.07.21Vocera Q2 2021 Results to be Released July 29, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Toronto General Hospital Deploys Vocera Smartbadge to Protect and Connect Care Teams During COVID-19 Patient Surges
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.06.21Several Vocera Customers Earn Top Spots on Prestigious U.S. News Honor Roll
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten