Payoneer Announces the Appointment of Two Additional Board Members

“We are honored to welcome Heather and Rich as independent directors to our Board,” said Scott Galit, Chief Executive Officer of Payoneer. “Heather brings considerable expertise in corporate finance and capital markets based on her extensive research and teaching at the Yale School of Management and brings strong public company board experience from her time with KCG Holdings (NYSE: KCG). Rich’s impressive career includes significant experience in ecommerce, technology, marketing, financial services and corporate governance. We look forward to their expert guidance as we work together to grow Payoneer as a public company.”

Payoneer Global Inc. (“Payoneer”) (NASDAQ: PAYO), the commerce technology company powering payments and growth for the new global economy, today announced that Heather Tookes and Rich Williams were appointed to its Board of Directors. Prof. Tookes will also serve as a member of the Audit and Compensation Committees and Mr. Williams will serve as a member of the Audit and Risk Committees.

Prof. Tookes is a Professor of Finance at the Yale School of Management and has been on the faculty of the Yale School of Management since 2004. She also currently serves on the board of Ariel Investments and previously served on the board of KCG Holdings. Prof. Tookes holds a Ph.D. in Finance from Cornell University and a B.A. in Economics from Brown University.

Mr. Williams served as CEO at Groupon from 2015-2020. Previously he ran a variety of global marketing and advertising teams at Amazon and spent seven years developing marketing programs and technologies at Experian. Mr. Williams currently is CEO of Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: KURI) and CEO of The Value Studio. He studied Aerospace Engineering and Political Science at the University of Southern California.

About Payoneer

Payoneer (NASDAQ: PAYO) is the world’s go-to partner for digital commerce, everywhere. From borderless payments to boundless growth, Payoneer promises any business, in any market, the technology, connections and confidence to participate and flourish in the new global economy.

Since 2005, Payoneer has been imagining and engineering a truly global ecosystem so the entire world can realize its potential. Powering growth for customers ranging from aspiring entrepreneurs in emerging markets to the world’s leading digital brands like Airbnb, Amazon, Google, Upwork, and Walmart, Payoneer offers a universe of opportunities, open to you.

www.payoneer.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Payoneer may be considered, “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Payoneer’s future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Payoneer and its management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to the risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements”, as well as any further risks and uncertainties contained in the definitive prospectus/proxy statement filed by Payoneer on June 1, 2021. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Payoneer does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

