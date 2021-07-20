checkAd

Victory Capital Announces Publication of Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.07.2021   

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital”) today reported that it has published its first report detailing the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

“Our inaugural CSR report illustrates many of the tangible actions we undertake as an organization to create positive outcomes for our numerous stakeholders,” said David Brown, Chairman and CEO of Victory Capital.

In addition to enterprise-level CSR highlights, the report also provides information related to Victory Capital’s approach to Responsible Investing (RI). Please click here to access the full report.

Brown added, “From practices related to human capital development, where we have long-established policies designed to attract and retain the most diverse and talented professionals, to integrating ESG factors into fundamental research conducted during our investment decision-making processes, the report features many activities meant to produce real results. In addition, we profile several employees to provide insight into our people, who make up the fabric of our culture and our firm.”

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $161.9 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 10 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn.

