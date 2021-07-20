Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Extraordinary General Meeting to Approve Business Combination with Joby Aviation
Reinvent Technology Partners (“RTP”) (NYSE: RTP), a special purpose acquisition company that takes a “venture capital at scale” approach to partnering with bold leaders and companies, announced on Friday that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (“Extraordinary Meeting”) to vote on the approval and adoption of RTP’s business combination agreement with Joby Aviation, a transportation company developing an all-electric, vertical take-off and landing aircraft that it intends to operate as a commercial passenger aircraft beginning in 2024, will be held on August 5, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time.
RTP shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 14, 2021 are entitled to vote at the Extraordinary Meeting. The business combination, if approved by RTP shareholders, is expected to close as soon as practicable following the Extraordinary Meeting. Upon the closing of the business combination, RTP will change its name to Joby Aviation, Inc. (the “Combined Company”) and the Combined Company’s shares and warrants are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “JOBY” and “JOBY WS,” respectively.
A Special Meeting of Public Warrant Holders (“Warrant Holders Meeting”) to vote on the approval of certain amendments to the warrant agreement between RTP and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as warrant agent, will be held at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same date. Public warrant holders of record as of the close of business on June 14, 2021 are entitled to vote at the Warrant Holders Meeting.
A definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents will be mailed, on or about July 19, 2021, to RTP shareholders and public warrant holders of record as of the close of business on June 14, 2021. Shareholders and public warrant holders are encouraged to read the proxy statement and accompanying documents in their entirety. Shareholders and public warrant holders can also obtain free copies of the proxy statement and all relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) by RTP (when available) through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. The documents filed by RTP with the SEC may also be obtained free of charge at RTP’s website at https://a.reinventtechnologypartners.com/investor-relations or by written request to: Reinvent Technology Partners, 215 Park Avenue, Floor 11, New York, NY 10003.
