Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Extraordinary General Meeting to Approve Business Combination with Joby Aviation

Reinvent Technology Partners (“RTP”) (NYSE: RTP), a special purpose acquisition company that takes a “venture capital at scale” approach to partnering with bold leaders and companies, announced on Friday that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (“Extraordinary Meeting”) to vote on the approval and adoption of RTP’s business combination agreement with Joby Aviation, a transportation company developing an all-electric, vertical take-off and landing aircraft that it intends to operate as a commercial passenger aircraft beginning in 2024, will be held on August 5, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time.

RTP shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 14, 2021 are entitled to vote at the Extraordinary Meeting. The business combination, if approved by RTP shareholders, is expected to close as soon as practicable following the Extraordinary Meeting. Upon the closing of the business combination, RTP will change its name to Joby Aviation, Inc. (the “Combined Company”) and the Combined Company’s shares and warrants are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “JOBY” and “JOBY WS,” respectively.