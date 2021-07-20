Flint & Embers Enters Canada's Largest Recreational Cannabis Market, Recreational Product Line Now Available in Ontario

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJardin Group, Inc. (CSE: MJAR) (the “Company” or “MJardin”) , a leader in premium cannabis production is pleased to announce that its flagship brand, Flint & Embers, has successfully shipped its first orders of cannabis to the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS") for retail sale. The OCS is Ontario’s only legal online retailer and is responsible for the wholesale distribution of recreational cannabis products to private retailers in the province. MJardin expects its Flint & Embers products to be available for purchase from private cannabis retailers throughout Ontario as well as online through the OCS at www.ocs.ca prior to the end of July 2021.

MJardin remains committed and focused on targeted consumer segments and differentiating the Company during the rapid growth of retail cannabis stores in Ontario. The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, which regulates the cannabis industry, aims to approve dozens of cannabis retail outlets each week with the goal of hitting 1,000 stores across the province by October 2021. In addition, the OCS has focused on dropping prices to draw in customers who would typically purchase cannabis illicitly. With two state-of-the-art facilities across Canada, and a new look for the brand that features bold hues and a clean design highlighting Flint & Embers unique and dynamic strains, the Company is confident in its ability to service the growing needs of Ontario consumers with Flint & Embers’ top shelf cannabis products.

“We are delighted that our cannabis collection will now be available to consumers in Ontario, one of the key growth centres for the cannabis industry at large,” said Pat Witcher, Chief Executive Officer of MJardin. “These shipments mark a major milestone for the brand. Together with our previously announced supply agreements in Alberta and British Columbia, we now have access to over 70% of Canada’s established retail cannabis network. This brings a fundamental change as we now begin to exhibit our true strengths, allowing the brand to grow organically.”