Alliant Energy Corporation declares quarterly common stock dividend

MADISON, Wis., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4025 per share payable on August 16, 2021, to shareowners of record as of the close of business on July 30, 2021.



Dividends on common stock have been paid for 303 consecutive quarters since 1946.