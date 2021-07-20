checkAd

Nobel Laureate Dr. Michael Houghton Appointed to Assembly Biosciences Board of Directors

globenewswire
20.07.2021   

Esteemed academic and industry virologist discovered hepatitis C virus (HCV); brings 40+ years of scientific and drug development experience

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV), today announced that Sir Michael Houghton, PhD, has been appointed to the company’s board of directors. Dr. Houghton was awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine along with two other research scientists in recognition of their discovery of the hepatitis C virus (HCV) in 1989. Dr. Houghton will also serve as a member of Assembly Bio’s Science and Technology Committee.

“For more than 30 years, I’ve witnessed Mike’s perseverance and unwavering drive to solve complex scientific challenges related to viral hepatitis. By pushing the limits of technologies available at the time, he and his team not only cloned, identified and discovered the hepatitis C virus, they also developed critical blood screening tools to prevent the transfusion of infected blood and transmission of hepatitis C, which allowed us to unravel the natural history of this disease,” said John McHutchison, AO, MD, Chief Executive Officer and President of Assembly Bio. “Mike’s groundbreaking work paved the way for new therapies and, ultimately, a cure, and I’m honored to have him serve on our board. His counsel and experience will be invaluable as we pursue approaches directed toward finite and curative therapy for HBV – a disease where Mike has a long standing scientific interest and which has not seen significant therapeutic innovation in more than two decades.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Mike to the Assembly Bio Board of Directors, and I am confident that we will benefit significantly from his strong scientific acumen, expertise and thought leadership in virology, and deep knowledge of the research and drug development process,” said William Ringo, chairman of the board at Assembly Bio. “Mike’s strategic insights will be tremendous assets to the company, and we are eager to benefit from his profound and measurable success in the field.”

Dr. Houghton is currently director of the Li Ka Shing Applied Virology Institute at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, AB Canada. Since joining the University in 2010 as Canada Excellence Chair in Virology, he has served as a Li Ka Shing professor in the Department of Medical Microbiology and Immunology. Previously, he was chief scientific officer at Epiphany Biosciences and vice president of hepatitis C and virology research at Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics. Earlier in his career, Dr. Houghton spent 24 years in hepatitis C and virology research at Chiron Corporation, where he held director and vice-president level roles of increasing responsibility. He began his career as senior research investigator working on human interferon genetics at Searle Research Laboratories in Buckinghamshire, England.

