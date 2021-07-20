checkAd

Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Plans Fractional Solar Energy Ownership Platform Using Blockchain Technology

New York, NY, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) (the “Company") (https://greensolarutility.com), has developed a program to offer a portfolio of tokenized solar panels, combined with a user-friendly, blockchain-based platform for facilitating both long and short term participation. The Company is an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space. Projects include the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming, and remediation and conversion of old shipping/cargo containers into inexpensive greenhouses for urban and inner-city neighborhoods, and Host Sites for its Community Solar Program.

CEO James DiPrima stated,  “Our new business model seeks to capitalize on the increasing local and international investment movement in the clean energy market. We intend to make purchasing solar energy assets more accessible by decreasing traditional barriers to entry through the tokenization of solar panels and creating a marketplace on our platform that allows coin buyers to stake their tokens on various solar arrays. We will provide the expertise, insight, tools, and services necessary for our participants to make value-add, informed decisions throughout the lifetime of their participation. Our array of services will include inspecting and gaining valuations of properties and providing stock market type indicators on tokenized solar panels,  to completing the transaction by ensuring security and transparency through the blockchain engine using smart contracts and putting in place the correct legal documentation and framework in case of multiple owners.”

He further stated, “We anticipate the Green Rain portal will become a one-stop solution for many global or local solar panel transactions from a laptop or smartphone. Through our initial token offering, we will aim to launch this ambitious project through the acquisition and tokenization of our first solar panel properties. We expect that token holders to be able to utilize their tokens on our platform to participate in exciting solar projects that they may not otherwise have access to individually. We all may benefit from returns from rents, price appreciation, and profits generated from the sale of properties.”

Disclaimer

