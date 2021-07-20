Noranda Income Fund Confirms Second Quarter 2021 Results Release Date

checkAd

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noranda Income Fund (TSX:NIF.UN) (the “Fund”) will report its second quarter 2021 financial results after markets close on Monday, July 26, 2021. A conference call will be held the next morning to discuss the results, hosted by Paul Einarson, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Noranda Income Fund’s manager.

Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call:

When: Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET
Dial-in: 1-877-291-4570 (toll-free North America) or 647-788-4919
To access webcast: http://www.norandaincomefund.com/investor/conference.php or
http://snwebcastcenter.com/webcast/nifq22021 

The recording will be available until midnight on August 3, 2021, conference ID 1254367 at 1-800-585-8367 (toll-free North America) or 416-621-4642.

About the Noranda Income Fund

Noranda Income Fund is an income trust whose units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “NIF.UN”. Noranda Income Fund owns the electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets (the “Processing Facility”) located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec. The Processing Facility is the second-largest zinc processing facility in North America and the largest zinc processing facility in eastern North America, where the majority of zinc customers are located. It produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from sourced zinc concentrates. The Processing Facility is operated and managed by Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glencore Canada Corporation. Further information about Noranda Income Fund can be found at: www.norandaincomefund.com

For more information: Paul Einarson
Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of
Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited, Noranda Income Fund’s Manager
Tel.: 514-745-9380
info@norandaincomefund.com




