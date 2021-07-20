checkAd

Alignment Healthcare Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

20.07.2021   

ORANGE, Calif., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicare Advantage company (NASDAQ: ALHC) Alignment Healthcare today announced that its core components of data and technology platform AVA has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization’s AVA Medicare platform has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Alignment Healthcare in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“Protecting our members’ health and personal data is one of our top priorities and responsibilities and we are pleased to receive the HITRUST certification to further demonstrate our commitment to security and privacy,” said John Kao, founder and CEO, Alignment Healthcare. “With more seniors turning to virtual care and the digital transformation rapidly taking place in our industry, it is important to live up to the highest standards of protection to keep our networks secure and safe for our members.”

The HITRUST certification validates Alignment Healthcare’s commitment to lowering cyber security risks and increased member privacy.

“The HITRUST CSF Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual,” said Bimal Sheth, Vice President of Assurance Services, HITRUST. “The fact that Alignment Healthcare has achieved HITRUST CSF Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program.”

About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

