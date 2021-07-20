checkAd

Rick Ware Racing Taps Clubhouse Media’s 400 Million Follower Influencer Network to Drive Brand Traction with New Generation of Racing Fans

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Company Announces Joint Services Agreement with Top NASCAR and IndyCar Race Team -- Clubhouse Media Will Also be Featured on Rick Ware Racing Vehicles in both NASCAR and IndyCar Events

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) (“Clubhouse Media” or the “Company”), an influencer-based marketing and media firm with a total aggregate global social media reach of more than 400 million followers, is excited to announce the signing of a Joint Services Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Rick Ware Racing, LLC (“RWR”), one of the world’s most accomplished and recognized racing teams.

“We are excited to partner with Rick Ware Racing for a piece of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series and the North American IndyCar Series, and we look forward to helping RWR establish lasting traction with a new generation of fans,” commented Chris Young, President of Clubhouse Media. “This agreement is further validation of the value of our social media reach and our unmatched base of talented star influencers. We also look forward to seeing our logo ride shotgun with Formula 1 superstar driver Romain Grosjean as he tears up the IndyCar track.”

The Agreement involves Clubhouse Media, on one side, and FinTekk AP, LLC, a Texas limited liability company (“FinTekk”), and RWR on the other side.

FinTekk and RWR are professional motorsports racing and marketing companies providing services focused specifically on the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, the IndyCar Racing Series, and the IMSA Sports Car Championship Series. Pursuant to the Agreement, FinTekk and RWR agreed to provide certain services to the Company, and the Company agreed to provide certain services to RWR.

In general, FinTekk will provide the Company with marketing and branding consulting services utilizing the RWR racing platform, and will promote the Company as the primary brand for the NASCAR race events in which RWR participates in conjunction with the RWR platform.

RWR will provide racing car drivers, including F-1/IndyCar superstar Romain Grosjean and IMSA Asia Le Mans champion Cody Ware in IndyCar and NASCAR, as well as NASCAR standout and development team drivers and athletes currently competing in motor racing. RWR will also engage and integrate its social media team with the Company’s team members to collaborate, promote and market Clubhouse Media to the racing fan bases of NASCAR and IndyCar through the use of each other’s social and digital media platforms.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rick Ware Racing Taps Clubhouse Media’s 400 Million Follower Influencer Network to Drive Brand Traction with New Generation of Racing Fans Company Announces Joint Services Agreement with Top NASCAR and IndyCar Race Team - Clubhouse Media Will Also be Featured on Rick Ware Racing Vehicles in both NASCAR and IndyCar EventsLOS ANGELES, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire – …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Brickell Biotech Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $7.0 ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
EMCORE to Host Navigation & Inertial Sensing Webinar with Inside GNSS Magazine on Wednesday, July ...
Endeavour Silver Signs Agreement to Acquire Bruner Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Lithium Activities Update for Western Australia
NXP Semiconductors and MOTER Technologies Join Forces to Extend Connected Vehicle Insurance ...
EnWave Signs Commercial License Agreement with Major Colombian Dairy Company, Sells 10kW REV ...
Clover Health Co-hosts Healthcare Equity Event Alongside Community Leaders in Atlanta, Georgia
First Solar Appoints Anita Marangoly George to Board of Directors
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
ContraFect Announces Multiple Publications on CF-296 Demonstrating Potent In Vivo Antimicrobial ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board