Rick Ware Racing Taps Clubhouse Media’s 400 Million Follower Influencer Network to Drive Brand Traction with New Generation of Racing Fans

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) (“Clubhouse Media” or the “Company”), an influencer-based marketing and media firm with a total aggregate global social media reach of more than 400 million followers, is excited to announce the signing of a Joint Services Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Rick Ware Racing, LLC (“RWR”), one of the world’s most accomplished and recognized racing teams.

Company Announces Joint Services Agreement with Top NASCAR and IndyCar Race Team -- Clubhouse Media Will Also be Featured on Rick Ware Racing Vehicles in both NASCAR and IndyCar Events

“We are excited to partner with Rick Ware Racing for a piece of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series and the North American IndyCar Series, and we look forward to helping RWR establish lasting traction with a new generation of fans,” commented Chris Young, President of Clubhouse Media. “This agreement is further validation of the value of our social media reach and our unmatched base of talented star influencers. We also look forward to seeing our logo ride shotgun with Formula 1 superstar driver Romain Grosjean as he tears up the IndyCar track.”

The Agreement involves Clubhouse Media, on one side, and FinTekk AP, LLC, a Texas limited liability company (“FinTekk”), and RWR on the other side.

FinTekk and RWR are professional motorsports racing and marketing companies providing services focused specifically on the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, the IndyCar Racing Series, and the IMSA Sports Car Championship Series. Pursuant to the Agreement, FinTekk and RWR agreed to provide certain services to the Company, and the Company agreed to provide certain services to RWR.

In general, FinTekk will provide the Company with marketing and branding consulting services utilizing the RWR racing platform, and will promote the Company as the primary brand for the NASCAR race events in which RWR participates in conjunction with the RWR platform.

RWR will provide racing car drivers, including F-1/IndyCar superstar Romain Grosjean and IMSA Asia Le Mans champion Cody Ware in IndyCar and NASCAR, as well as NASCAR standout and development team drivers and athletes currently competing in motor racing. RWR will also engage and integrate its social media team with the Company’s team members to collaborate, promote and market Clubhouse Media to the racing fan bases of NASCAR and IndyCar through the use of each other’s social and digital media platforms.