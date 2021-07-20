Rogers Awarded Best Wireless Network in Ontario

Rogers achieves top scores for the province, along with the Greater Toronto Area and Ottawa

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study released today by umlaut, a global leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking, ranked Rogers number one among wireless carriers in Ontario, including across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and Ottawa, in voice, data and reliability for its wireless network.

The results confirm that Rogers customers have access to the best wireless network experience in Ontario at a time when connectivity is more important than ever. With the Rogers mobile network, customers enjoy the best performance while they stay connected to the things that matter to them, whether it’s accessing vital services, keeping in touch with loved ones, taking work calls on the go, or streaming the latest movies. For businesses of all sizes, reliable mobile connectivity plays a vital role as many Ontarians continue to work remotely.

"We are proud to be recognized as Ontario’s best and most reliable wireless network, with top marks in both the busy GTA corridor and the nation’s capital,” said Jorge Fernandes, Chief Technology Officer, Rogers Communications. “Connectivity has been absolutely vital for Canadians and it is our commitment to continue to provide world-class connections to Ontarians. Our network investments in the province are a testament to this recognition by global leader umlaut, and we will continue to build out next-generation 5G infrastructure as we look to the future, supporting innovation and Ontario’s recovery in the months and years ahead.”

Rogers was ranked Best in Test and most reliable network overall for the entire province, and for Ottawa and the Greater Toronto Area. The study also ranked Rogers as the best and most reliable wireless network in all of Canada, and among the top wireless carriers worldwide benchmarked by umlaut.

umlaut, which tests mobile networks in more than 120 countries around the world, measured the performance of voice and data services on smartphones based on extensive drive tests throughout Canada. The company assigns an overall score to each Canadian provider by ranking the performance of typical consumer use cases such as making and receiving calls, browsing popular websites, downloading/uploading content and streaming video content. For this test, umlaut did drive tests across 30,000 km over the course of 52 days covering major metropolitan areas, smaller cities and connection roads. The testing included network reliability, responsiveness, download/upload speed, voice quality, call setup time, and video streaming stability and quality. For more information, visit here.

Rogers has invested over $30 billion in its wireless networks over the past 35 years. Together with Government of Canada, the Province of Ontario, and the Eastern Ontario Regional Network, Rogers entered a $300 million partnership to expand wireless connectivity in rural and remote communities throughout eastern Ontario. Through this largest wireless public-private partnership in Canadian history, Rogers looks forward to expanding its most reliable network to connect more Ontarians. Throughout the last 18 months, Rogers expanded Canada’s first, largest and most reliable 5G network1, now reaching more than 700 communities and over 50% of the Canadian population, with the commitment to reach over 70% of the population and more than 1,000 communities by year end.

