DMG Invests in Black Box Manufacturing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB: DMGGF) (FSE: 6AX) (“DMG” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, announces an investment in Black Box Manufacturing Inc (Black Box), a Vancouver, BC-based manufacturing company that specializes in the design and manufacture of electrical and mechanical enclosures for multiple industries including crypto mining.



DMG has made a $30K passive investment for a 15% equity position, with future rights to increase or exit. This enables DMG access to faster manufacturing lead times, fixed pricing on projects in addition to free engineering expertise and design. Combining DMG’s lengthy experience in crypto mining with Black Box’s custom electrical and mechanical engineering abilities, the combination offers infrastructure building and end-to-end services for various crypto mining operations. Components are manufactured in the Greater Vancouver area primarily for the North America market.