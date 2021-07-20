checkAd

DMG Invests in Black Box Manufacturing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB: DMGGF) (FSE: 6AX) (“DMG” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, announces an investment in Black Box Manufacturing Inc (Black Box), a Vancouver, BC-based manufacturing company that specializes in the design and manufacture of electrical and mechanical enclosures for multiple industries including crypto mining.

DMG has made a $30K passive investment for a 15% equity position, with future rights to increase or exit. This enables DMG access to faster manufacturing lead times, fixed pricing on projects in addition to free engineering expertise and design. Combining DMG’s lengthy experience in crypto mining with Black Box’s custom electrical and mechanical engineering abilities, the combination offers infrastructure building and end-to-end services for various crypto mining operations. Components are manufactured in the Greater Vancouver area primarily for the North America market.

DMG’s Investment Strategy

This investment empowers DMG to manufacture almost 100% of its mining infrastructure locally, including its planned conversion to immersion cooling systems at its 80 MW Christina Lake data centre. This investment also enables DMG to supply mining infrastructure to other crypto mining operations throughout North America and is consistent with DMG’s vertical integration strategy of monetizing the blockchain ecosystem through maintaining control of its base level manufacturing needs.

DMG’s initial order is for approximately 450 of its custom power channels. These additional power channels create 10,800 spaces for the newest generation ASIC bitcoin miners. DMG will also be ordering up to 15 forty-foot containers to be manufactured following DMG’s one megawatt air cooled crypto mining container design. Following this order DMG will focus on immersion cooling retrofitting orders, as well as client orders for crypto equipment, most of which are expected to be crypto mining containers. Once DMG’s engineering and related supply chain order fulfillments are completed, Black Box will also lead DMG’s planned solar panel deployment at its 80 MW Christina Lake facility.

