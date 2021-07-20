checkAd

Slinger Bag Signs Distribution Deal For Macau

Tennis Innovator and Disrupter Partners with Tennis Bot Pte Ltd.
in Five Year Deal

BALTIMORE, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger (OTCQB: SLBG), a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement technology and equipment and with the vision to become a connected sports company, has today announced the launch of its Slinger Bag brand into the Macau market. The company has agreed a five-year distribution partnership with Tennis Bot Pte Ltd., a leading provider of innovative experiences for tennis players who want to improve their game and have more fun on the court. Initially started in Singapore, Tennis Bot has expanded across the Asia-Pacific Region, and now serves customers located in 14 different countries including Malaysia and Hong Kong.

Under the terms of the new partnership, Tennis Bot will be the exclusive distributor of the exciting new, game-changing Slinger Bag ball launcher tennis product in Macau. The agreement also covers all other products bearing the Slinger trademark including tennis ball launcher accessories, sports bags, tennis balls, tennis court accessories and other tennis related products marketed by Slinger. Consumer sales of Slinger Bag in Macau will commence from July 2021 and will include a comprehensive, multi-dimensional launch campaign, comprising a number of online and above and below the line marketing activities to introduce Slinger Bag to tennis fans in Macau.

The new announcement follows Tennis Bot’s existing distribution agreements with Slinger, covering the Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysian markets. Slinger Bag has also secured a number of distribution agreements in other key global tennis markets, including for Australia, New Zealand, India, Japan, UK & Ireland, Switzerland, Russia and all four Scandinavian markets – a total of nearly 50 markets globally.

Tennis is one of the more popular sports in Macau, the autonomous region that has one of the highest per capita incomes in the world as well as being the most densely populated. Dubbed the ‘Las Vegas of the East’ due to the number of its casinos and luxury hotels, it boasts its own tennis academy whilst many of its luxury hotels provide access to tennis courts and coaching facilities. In 2007, The Venetian Macau played host to the Macao Tennis Showdown, the grand finale of a three-leg Pete Sampras vs Roger Federer Asia exhibition match tour.

