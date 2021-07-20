checkAd

CV Sciences, Inc. and University of California, San Diego Publish Study of Cannabidiol Efficacy in Treating Nicotine Dependence

20.07.2021   

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company”, “CV Sciences”, “our”, “us” or “we”), a preeminent leader in hemp derived cannabidiol (CBD) products, today announced progress toward its goal of developing and commercializing a CBD-based pharmaceutical to treat nicotine addiction in smokeless tobacco users. The Company, in collaboration with researchers from the University of California, San Diego (“UC San Diego”), published a preclinical study demonstrating the efficacy of chronic CBD treatment in reducing nicotine dependence using measures of withdrawal symptoms.

In animal models, CBD has shown to reduce craving of alcohol and cocaine use and is known to modulate nicotinic receptor function. In this study, rats dependent on nicotine and experiencing withdrawals were treated with CBD. Treatment prevented the animals from exhibiting withdrawal symptoms – including increased pain sensitivity and weight gain – during short- and long-term nicotine restriction.

“We are very pleased with the outcome of the research completed in collaboration with UC San Diego, which further validates our years of investment and hard work,” said Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer of CV Sciences. “This study marked a key milestone in CV Sciences’ smokeless tobacco addiction treatment R&D efforts and further extends our potential product development opportunities to commercialize the world’s first and only FDA-approved treatment for smokeless tobacco addiction to address a huge unmet medical need and global health issue.”

Millions of people use smokeless tobacco because they are addicted to nicotine. To quit, users must overcome nicotine cravings and the desire to have a chew, snuff, or pouch in their mouths. CV Sciences is working on a treatment solution for both. The worldwide smokeless tobacco addiction treatment market is estimated at greater than $2 billion and provides another important long-term growth channel for CV Sciences, in addition to the Company’s consumer product segment.

In May 2020, CV Sciences received its formal Notice of Issuance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its patent application for proprietary CBD and nicotine formulation for treating smokeless tobacco addiction. The patent covers methods of treating smokeless tobacco addiction by administering pharmaceutical formulations containing CBD and nicotine. CV Sciences has also filed corresponding patent applications that will allow the Company to seek similar patent protection in other key markets throughout the world.

