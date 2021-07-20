checkAd

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Record Quarterly Revenue at CAD ~$4.6 Million, and 880% Year over Year Growth

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io) (“BIG”), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to announce record quarterly revenue of CAD ~$4.6 million for Q2 2021.

Netcoins revenue was ~$4.2M1 for Q2, representing ~26% Quarter over Quarter (QoQ) growth, and over 1900% Year over Year (YoY) growth.

Further, Netcoins reports:

  • Active Users reached ~19,000 during Q2, growing 40% QoQ, and 1880% YoY
  • Registered users now exceeds 80,000
  • Individual Transactions/Trades grew by 32% QoQ and 1400% YoY
  • Trading margins continue to track above 1%

For Blockchain Intelligence Growth, revenue in Q2 grew to ~$400k, up 33% Quarter over Quarter.

1All figures above are preliminary and unaudited and subject to final adjustment. Numbers above do not include gains or losses on digital asset inventory.

BIGG CEO, Mark Binns, commented “BIGG Digital had an excellent Q2 reaching our highest quarterly revenue figure to date, with substantial growth Quarter over Quarter, and Year over Year. Both business units, Netcoins and BIG, grew significantly in Q2 showing the strength and diversity of our revenue base. Netcoins is working to release their mobile app shortly, once Beta testing is completed, and continues to work with the CSA on their restricted dealer license. Netcoins is also planning to launch in the US in 2H 2021, and is working on a number of new products. We will provide further details on these initiatives soon. BIG, with the recent expansion of their sales and marketing teams, including Mr. Callahan and Mr Fasanello, is poised for a strong second half of 2021. The crypto markets we operate in are volatile, and cyclical, but BIGG continues to execute and grow it’s business for all shareholders. We look forward to providing full Q2 2021 financials in August.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Record Quarterly Revenue at CAD ~$4.6 Million, and 880% Year over Year Growth VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Brickell Biotech Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $7.0 ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
EMCORE to Host Navigation & Inertial Sensing Webinar with Inside GNSS Magazine on Wednesday, July ...
Endeavour Silver Signs Agreement to Acquire Bruner Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Lithium Activities Update for Western Australia
NXP Semiconductors and MOTER Technologies Join Forces to Extend Connected Vehicle Insurance ...
EnWave Signs Commercial License Agreement with Major Colombian Dairy Company, Sells 10kW REV ...
Clover Health Co-hosts Healthcare Equity Event Alongside Community Leaders in Atlanta, Georgia
First Solar Appoints Anita Marangoly George to Board of Directors
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
ContraFect Announces Multiple Publications on CF-296 Demonstrating Potent In Vivo Antimicrobial ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board