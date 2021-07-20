checkAd

StrikeForce Technologies Engages the Aite Group

EDISON, N.J., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: SFOR), a cyber security company that provides next-gen cyber, privacy and data protection solutions for business and home users, has engaged with the Aite Group, one of the industry’s premier analyst firms in Cybersecurity.

“We are thrilled to be working with the Aite Group,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of StrikeForce Technologies, “they are one of the industry’s leading analyst firms that specialize in cybersecurity research, consulting and insight. Engaging with the Aite Group is also very strategic for us.” says Kay, “Their analysts currently provide deep technical acumen in cybersecurity and have experience communicating IT risk to boards and CISOs across the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and retail industries. These are the very same people and industry’s that need our SafeVchat & PrivacyLok collaboration solutions that we are going after.”   

Joseph Krull, Senior Cybersecurity Analyst at Aite Group noted that one of Aite Group’s Top 10 Trends in Cybersecurity for 2021 is “More Secure Collaboration Tools are Needed”.  He said, “Aite Group witnessed throughout the first months of COVID-19 that employees and business partners can effectively perform their functions from remote locations if workers are provided secure remote access and collaboration tools that are effective and easy to use. StrikeForce has developed a secure and user-friendly web-based collaboration platform with the potential to further refine remote and hybrid work and protect sensitive communications.”

“In our very first meeting with Joseph Krull, before we even signed-on with Aite, he pointed out to us that in our messaging we should be highlighting a key value-prop that only SafeVchat offers, because we utilize our own proprietary & patented ProtectID “Out-of-Band” communications. Our SafeVchat enables “Secure Collaboration for Incidence Response”, in other words, if you experienced a breach, you should be using our SafeVchat to securely communicate with regulators, employees & business partners throughout your incidence process. This is exactly the reason why we went with the Aite group,” says Kay.

For more information, or to purchase SafeVchat, please visit https://www.safevchat.com.

About StrikeForce Technologies Inc.
StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, “Out-of-Band” authentication, keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

Safe Harbor Statement:
Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the issuance of the Company's pending patent applications, COVID-19, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

StrikeForce Contact Info:
Mark L. Kay
marklkay@strikeforcetech.com
(732) 661-9641





