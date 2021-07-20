MobiExchange is the fastest, easiest, and most affordable way for clients like NationBuilder to launch a digital media campaign. MobiExchange is a SaaS platform for digital advertising and data services that is so easy to use that a non-technical person could reach their target audience within minutes.

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ), a leading provider of next-generation advertising technology, announces the launch of their new service MobiExchange ( www.mobiexchange.com ) with its client, NationBuilder ( www.nationbuilder.com ), the leading software designed to power nonprofits, movements, causes and campaigns.

“Being able to advertise to your own NationBuilder people will do for our industry what Netflix did to Blockbuster,” said Jonathan Wallace, Partner W Strategies LLC. "MobiExchange is a game changer for public officeholder’s constituent outreach, newcomers to the political scene, and anyone looking to make an impact with their organization.”

"Using MobiExchange, NationBuilder’s thousands of clients have access to a world-class digital marketing platform in an easy-to-use format," said Dean Julia, CEO Mobiquity Technologies Inc. "The possibilities of this drive-up service are endless, in that every ad they run can contribute back to their database. Ad spending becomes a database investment. We will also continue to add more services as needed so that MobiExchange continues to be a one-stop digital marketing platform for NationBuilder and other community platforms.”

ABOUT NATIONBUILDER

NationBuilder is a mission-driven software company building the infrastructure for a world of creators by helping leaders develop and organize thriving communities. Since 2011, NationBuilder has served over 100,000 customers in 110 countries around the world, from individuals stepping into leadership for the first time, to the heads of political parties, international networks, Top 100 charities, and Fortune 500 companies. NationBuilder provides fully integrated software with a dynamic people database, website hosting, email and text blasting, donations and fundraising. For more information, please visit: https://nationbuilder.com/

ABOUT MOBIQUITY TECHNOLOGIES

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ) www.mobiquitytechnologies.com, is a next generation, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division. Mobiquity Technologies’ Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com) provides programmatic advertising technologies and insights on consumer behavior.

