ENZO BIOCHEM RECEIVES FDA EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION FOR RAPID EXTRACTION METHOD ON PROPRIETARY TEST SYSTEM FOR DETECTION OF CORONAVIRUS SARS-CoV-2

NEW YORK, NY, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) (“Enzo” or the “Company”), a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, announced today that it has received an expansion of its FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Company’s rapid extraction method on its proprietary test system for the detection of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 including the genetic variants that are now proliferating globally. The EUA enables laboratories to immediately use Enzo’s faster extraction process to reduce the time by over one hour, or more than 25%, enabling more test runs on a single instrument. The rapid extraction method can be used on platforms including Enzo’s proprietary GENFLEX automated high-throughput platform, Qiagen’s QIAsymphony SP lower-throughput platform and Enzo’s manual workflow. The AMPIPROBE SARS-Cov-2 Test System includes three components: sample collection, AMPIXTRACT SARS-CoV-2 Extraction Kit for sample processing, and AMPIPROBE SARS-CoV-2 Assay Kit for detection and analysis.

In its letter of authorization dated July 16, 2021, the FDA stated: “Upon review, we concur that the data and information submitted in EUA200260/S003 and S004/A001 supports the requested updates for use with the AMPIPROBE SARS-CoV-2 Test System.”