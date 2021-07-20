LAKE GILES FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE Lake Giles Feasibility Study Advancing under Steady Hand of Global Consultancy Stantec
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or
Macarthur) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the current Feasibility Study for the Company’s flagship Lake Giles Iron Project.
The Company’s lead consultant, Engenium now Stantec (Stantec), are advancing metallurgical process test work, process flow sheet development and key non-process infrastructure engineering design work for the Feasibility Study that is presently being undertaken on the Company’s flagship high grade magnetite Lake Giles Iron Project in Western Australia.
Stantec’s highly experienced metallurgical process consultant Mr Neville Dowson leads the metallurgical test work and development of the process flow sheet and engineering works for a metallurgical process plant design that will target delivery of a high grade +65% Fe magnetite concentrate. Under Stantec’s guidance, metallurgical sample testing is underway in Perth utilising the expertise of Bureau Veritas (a world leader in inspection, resting and certification). The results of this test work will provide Stantec with the crucial outputs to complete the metallurgical process flow sheet engineering design work.
|
Highlights of Feasibility Study Progress to Date
The necessary work to advance the Feasibility Study has been extensive, and to date includes the following:
0 Kommentare