VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the current Feasibility Study for the Company's flagship Lake Giles Iron Project.



The Company’s lead consultant, Engenium now Stantec (Stantec), are advancing metallurgical process test work, process flow sheet development and key non-process infrastructure engineering design work for the Feasibility Study that is presently being undertaken on the Company’s flagship high grade magnetite Lake Giles Iron Project in Western Australia.