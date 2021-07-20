checkAd

LAKE GILES FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE Lake Giles Feasibility Study Advancing under Steady Hand of Global Consultancy Stantec

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the current Feasibility Study for the Company’s flagship Lake Giles Iron Project.

The Company’s lead consultant, Engenium now Stantec (Stantec), are advancing metallurgical process test work, process flow sheet development and key non-process infrastructure engineering design work for the Feasibility Study that is presently being undertaken on the Company’s flagship high grade magnetite Lake Giles Iron Project in Western Australia.

Stantec’s highly experienced metallurgical process consultant Mr Neville Dowson leads the metallurgical test work and development of the process flow sheet and engineering works for a metallurgical process plant design that will target delivery of a high grade +65% Fe magnetite concentrate. Under Stantec’s guidance, metallurgical sample testing is underway in Perth utilising the expertise of Bureau Veritas (a world leader in inspection, resting and certification). The results of this test work will provide Stantec with the crucial outputs to complete the metallurgical process flow sheet engineering design work.

Highlights of Feasibility Study Progress to Date

 The necessary work to advance the Feasibility Study has been extensive, and to date includes the following:
  • Below Rail Paths Secured (15 July 2020): Below rail Proposal incorporating Indicative Track Access Pricing (ITAP) received from Arc Infrastructure, confirming availability of sufficient below rail network paths to support commercial magnetite mining operations (see announcement: here). The next step is to confirm pricing and enter into a binding Commercial Track Access Agreement following completion of the current Feasibility Study.

  • Resource Upgrade Completed (12 August 2020): Completion of a Measured Resource Statement to JORC and NI43-101 standards (see announcement: here), which has identified sufficient resources in the appropriate categories to support mine planning under the Feasibility Study.

  • Bulk Rail Unloading Solution Advanced at Esperance Port (2 September 2020): RCR Mining Technologies Pty Ltd (RCR MT) engaged to provide a conceptual engineering and design solution for bulk rail unloading at Esperance Port, and corresponding site visit undertaken (see announcement: here).
    Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LAKE GILES FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE Lake Giles Feasibility Study Advancing under Steady Hand of Global Consultancy Stantec VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the current Feasibility Study for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Brickell Biotech Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $7.0 ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
EMCORE to Host Navigation & Inertial Sensing Webinar with Inside GNSS Magazine on Wednesday, July ...
GreenBox Announces Acquisition of Transact Europe, a Principal Visa and Mastercard Member
Todos Medical to Launch EUA Authorized cPass SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibody Kit Through Agreement ...
Endeavour Silver Signs Agreement to Acquire Bruner Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Lithium Activities Update for Western Australia
NXP Semiconductors and MOTER Technologies Join Forces to Extend Connected Vehicle Insurance ...
EnWave Signs Commercial License Agreement with Major Colombian Dairy Company, Sells 10kW REV ...
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
ContraFect Announces Multiple Publications on CF-296 Demonstrating Potent In Vivo Antimicrobial ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board