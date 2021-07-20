checkAd

Principal Solar and IPLTech Electric to Develop Heavy Duty EV Trucks for North American Markets

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Comprehensive Development Agreement Executed; India-based IPLTech Electric Pvt. Ltd. to License Class 8 Heavy Electric Vehicle Technology to Principal Solar for North American Commercialization

DALLAS, TEXAS, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Principal Solar, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSWW) (“Principal” or “the Company”), a strategic investor in and acquirer of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors as well as an investor in and acquirer and operator of undervalued petroleum-producing properties, today announced that it has executed a Development Agreement (“the Agreement”) with India-based heavy electric vehicle maker IPLTech Electric Pvt. Ltd. (“IPLTech”, “IPLTech Electric” or “IPLT”). Per the terms of the Agreement, upon completion of the development of a pure electric truck prototype, Principal and IPLTech will enter into a Licensing Agreement (the “License”) in which Principal will receive a license to deploy IPLT’s technologies in U.S. truck platforms. The Agreement also provides an opportunity for the Company to co-invest in IPLTech alongside private equity funds. In exchange, the Company will receive a combination of exclusive and non-exclusive rights to commercialize IPLT’s proprietary technologies for North American markets.

“This transaction strategically expands Principal’s investments in the electric vehicle sector,” said K. Bryce “Rick” Toussaint, CPA, MBA, Chairman and CEO of PSWW. “We believe that this relationship with IPLTech has the potential to bring significant value to our stakeholders by increasing the Company’s EV intellectual property investments and providing access to international markets. IPLTech’s proven technologies could also broaden Principal’s potential commercial EV solutions for future customers.”

Sid Das, Co-founder and CEO of IPLTech Electric, said “IPLTech Electric is an innovation-first company that designs, develops, and manufactures the world’s largest on-road electric trucks. We are fully operational and sustainable with each electric truck in operation representing the carbon equivalent savings of 5,600 trees. For months, we have been successfully operating a commercial fleet of trucks in the Indian market. We strongly believe in our partnership with Principal and our combined ability to deliver pure electric, zero tailpipe emissions Class 8 trucks to customers in North American markets.”

