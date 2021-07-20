White Metal Partner Noronex Provides Update on Exploration Program at the DorWit Copper-Silver Project, Namibia

THUNDER BAY, Ontario, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) (FRA: CGK1) (OTCMKTS: TNMLF) (“White Metal” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update from its Australian joint venture partner Noronex Limited (ASX: NRX) (“Noronex”) on their current exploration program at the DorWit Copper-Silver Project (the “Property” or “Project”) in Namibia (see Noronex ASX news release dated 8 July 2021). The Namibian Project comprises three Exclusive Prospecting Licences (EPLs) that cover 78,000 hectares, referred to as the Witvlei (EPL 7028 and EPL 7029) and Dordabis (EPL 7030) properties. The Project is prospective for sedimentary hosted Cu-Ag mineralisation within the prolific Kalahari Copper Belt that spans Namibia and Botswana.



Michael Stares, President & CEO of White Metal, stated, “This is great news for our shareholders and I am very pleased to have Noronex as a partner. They continue to demonstrate that they are very committed to moving the DorWit copper-silver project forward and have outlined some exceptional copper targets for drilling. I look forward to receiving the results from the upcoming drilling program.”