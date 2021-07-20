checkAd

A.I.S. Resources’ Optionee Spey Resources Prepares for Drilling at Incahuasi Lithium Salar, Argentina

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 14:00   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the “Company” or “AIS”) announces the Company’s optionee Spey Resources Corp. (Spey) has engaged Amaru Mining Services and preparations are being made to commence drilling at the Incahuasi Salar, Argentina in the next three weeks. The drilling will take place in the locations shown below:

Figure 1: Red stars show drill hole locations 1 -5 
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c73a3793-c98f-4d5f ...

The five drill holes at Incahuasi will cover a depth of approximately 600m. When completed, the rig will move to the Pocitos 1 and 2 concession on the Pocitos Salar approximately 120km away and drill three holes on the targeted aquifer locations. A double packer device will sample the brines at depth and be assayed. Preparations are currently being made for the camp, fuel and roads.

Figure 2: Line 1 – 003-011 survey points with drill locations, aquifers at depth 150m and 250m 
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/135e201d-4a68-4ef0 ...

Figure 3: Drill hole in Line 3 point 020-027. Aquifer extends from 10m to 100m, then two 50m drill holes to test the surface sample high. 
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc79575f-3ac4-4c89 ...

Nader Vatanchi CEO of Spey Resources commented, “We are making great progress at Incahuasi Salar, with geophysics completed, the road in good condition and easy access. Amaru, our drillers are very familiar with the salar and are completing their preparations. Our bulk brine surface samples from Incahuasi Salar have been sent to the University of Melbourne to be processed. The state of the art Ekosolve process handles very high levels of magnesium so we are looking forward to the results of the processing using their laboratory scale plant and samples of lithium carbonate. At Pocitos Salar, we have the results of surface sampling and geophysics completed on Pocitos 2 and drilling completed close by on Pocitos 1 by AIS Resources. The project drill team have nearly completed all their preparations. I’m delighted with the progress our team has made and look forward to the brine analysis results from drilling and University of Melbourne.”

