Monument Commences Drilling Gold Targets at the Murchison Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY and FSE: D7Q1) “Monument” or the “Company” is pleased to announce the commencement of a planned exploration drilling program at the Murchison Gold Project in Western Australia.

The first stage of the drill program planned for 18,000 metres and combines aircore (“AC”) and reverse circulation (“RC”) drilling, and is designed to test new high quality structural targets beneath cover for potential mineralization that may lead to the identification of shallow stand alone or satellite gold deposits to supplement the current resource base at the 100% owned Burnakura gold project.

The progressive nature of the exploration program at Burnakura and Gabanintha (Figure 1) will see work continue for the next six to eight months as new targets are identified and evaluated for their potential to develop into a new satellite gold deposit. At the conclusion of this exploration program Monument will be in a position to evaluate the entire 170km2 land package of the Murchison Gold Project and determine, in an informed manner, the most logical approach in which to advance the project.

Figure 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd22a782-1160-4900 ...

HIGHLIGHTS

  • First time drilling on high quality structural targets defined from geophysical surveys in areas of shallow cover
  • Multipurpose drill rig to commence initial 18,000 metre drilling program
  • All Programme of Works (“PoW”) approvals in place
  • Drill targets to test south-southwest of Munro Bore mineralized system within Monument’s land package
  • Drill targets at Banderol South will test if the trend continues south from the Banderol open pit
  • Drill targets at the Junction Area will assist in better defining basement geology and test beneath cover

The CEO and President Cathy Zhai comments: “The Monument exploration team is excited to begin drilling after extensive work to identify high quality targets at the Murchison Gold Project. The WA area has been heating up this year with a large amount of exploration work being undertaken, and we are fortunate to get started ahead of schedule having secured a drill rig.”

