Cerence to Voice-Enable In-Vehicle App Store Platform from HARMAN

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that it is partnering with HARMAN to voice-enable third-party applications available in the HARMAN Ignite Store. With Cerence AI-powered voice recognition, automakers who deploy HARMAN Ignite Store can offer hands-free, secure access to the platform’s extensive capabilities, bringing an intuitive, powerful experience to their drivers.

HARMAN leverages Cerence embedded and cloud voice recognition, natural language understanding, and text-to-speech to voice-enable the third-party applications that are part of the HARMAN Ignite Store, a leading connected vehicle platform that enables automakers to develop and manage automotive applications and connected services.

In addition to applications and services enabled by third-party developers, OEMs will also be able to offer several key domains such as Universal Destination Entry (UDE), navigation, car control, HVAC control, and other Cerence Domains, to ensure a comprehensive and intuitive end user experience.

“Voice is becoming more and more pivotal in the context of in-vehicle experiences, where consumers expect similar capabilities from their car, including a natural-language voice engine and text-to-speech,” said Albert Jordan, VP & GM, HARMAN Ignite Store business unit. “By collaborating with Cerence, a leader in conversational AI, we are helping our OEM customers and Android Automotive developers to introduce innovative, voice-powered apps and services that will enhance the passengers’ experiences.”

“Today’s consumers are accustomed to a constantly improving, smartphone-like user experience across their mobile and connected devices, with voice as a key component of the interaction,” said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO, Cerence. “We’re proud to partner with HARMAN to bring these rich, connected experiences to the car, keeping drivers safe, productive, and entertained.”

For automakers, HARMAN Ignite Store with conversational AI from Cerence simplifies the deployment of voice-enabled connected services, creating new business models and revenue streams and enabling ongoing improvement through OTA updates.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 350 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

About HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG, Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon, Mark Levinson and Revel, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

