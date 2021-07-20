UAT Group Affiliate, H2O Processing Joins State of Colorado Water Initiative

Chief Executive Officer, Stan Abrams stated, “We at H2O Processing stand ready to lend support, expertise and technology in furtherance of the state of Colorado’s Water Plan wherever and whenever we can. As many know, water treatment is our expertise, our passion and our technology is unrivaled. We look forward to assisting the State of Colorado in preserving its natural resources”.

Denver, CO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc (OTC Pink: UATG) subsidiary, H2O Processing, Inc., a water treatment and environmental company, announced today that the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment has invited it to join the State of Colorado in developing a water reuse program as well as regulations in support of its clean and direct potable reuse (DPR) water initiative. The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment will host virtual stakeholder meetings with public members and regulated entities to obtain feedback and begin drafting a DPR rule within the Colorado Primary Drinking Water Regulations (Regulation 11).

The department's plan lays out strategies to address projected gaps in water supply, demand, and direct potable reuse (DPR) as one of those strategies. DPR involves an extensive public outreach process and the installation of advanced water purification steps to ensure that wastewater can be safely reused for drinking water. There are no system-wide or regularly used DPR systems in Colorado currently, but some utilities have pilot projects to showcase DPR's ability to address water needs for future generations. With a projected doubling of its population over the next three decades, water supply and conservation must become a top priority for Colorado if it expects to meet the upcoming demands of its residents.

H2O Processing has a history of assisting States in drafting water remediation regulations. In 2015, the company assisted the state of Oklahoma in drafting its regulations that outlined the treatment of deleterious water to non-deleterious water for agricultural use. H2O Processing currently holds the only permit in the state, for releasing treated water back “on ground”. The current Oklahoma permit specifically references H2O Processing’s proprietary technology as the standard to be met for permit issuances. The company has since been the go-to experts to treat water and assist with regulations.