Investview (''INVU'') Opens New State-of-the-Art ASIC Bitcoin Miner Repair Center and Digital-Asset Network-Operations-Center Facility in Texas USA

SAFETek, Investview’s (INVU) leading Bitcoin mining subsidiary opens state of the art ASIC mining repair center in Conroe, Texas, USA offering Crypto Miners in the US and North America the ability to have their ASIC mining rigs repaired and optimized locally, saving significant time and money. The opening of the new Texas facility will enable SAFETek to quicken the pace of innovation and roll out its mining production units at the speed and scale needed to remain highly competitive.

Eatontown, NJ, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investview, Inc. (OTCQB: INVU), a diversified financial technology company that through its subsidiaries and global distribution network provides financial technology, education tools, content, research, and management of digital asset technologies with a focus on Bitcoin mining and the new generation of digital assets, today announced the opening of its new SAFETek state-of-the-art ASIC Bitcoin miner commercial repair, sales, and digital-asset management network-operations-center (NOC)facility in Texas USA.

Investview through its subsidiary SAFETek (safeteksolutions.com), a leading Bitcoin cryptocurrency mining operator has opened and will operate an independent commercial ASIC miner repair facility and digital-asset management Network-Operations-Center (NOC) in Texas.

"We opened this new state-of-the-art ASIC repair facility as part of our overall vision to support and streamline our own SAFETek mining operational efficiency while providing much needed repair services to other Crypto Miners. We expect the new facility will enable SAFETek and our customers to greatly increase the efficiency and uptime of their mining operations by as much as 30% over time and will extend the life-expectancy of mining equipment many years into the future. Such operational efficiency improvements are expected to translate into significant ROI for the Company and our customers'' said Rob Walther, SAFETek EVP of Crypto Operations.

The new facility became fully operational on May 14th, 2021 and is designed to enable SAFETek to process and repair more than 200 ASIC bitcoin miners per day. Texas will be the hub for SAFETek’s supply chain, repair center and network-operations-center. The new combined 20,000 sq ft (10,000 sq ft under-roof/ 10,000 sq ft external) facility has been developed on approximately 1.75 acres and is located in the Houston metropolitan area.

