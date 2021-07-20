checkAd

180 Life Sciences Regains Nasdaq Compliance Under Listing Rule 5250(c)(1)

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) (“180 Life Sciences” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, announced today that it has regained Nasdaq Compliance under listing rule 5250(c)(1).

As previously disclosed in the Current Report on Form 8-K, filed by 180 Life Sciences Corp. (the “Company”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission” or the “SEC”) on April 19, 2021, the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”) notified the Company that it did not comply with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it had not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the “2020 Form 10-K”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the SEC.

As previously disclosed in the Current Report on Form 8-K, filed by the Company with the Commission on May 21, 2021, the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq notified the Company that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it had not yet filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the “Q1 2021 Form 10-Q”) with the SEC. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the SEC.

Nasdaq provided the Company 60 days, or until June 15, 2021, to submit to Nasdaq a plan detailing how the Company intended to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules regarding timely filings. The Company timely submitted such plan and as previously reported in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company with the Commission on June 28, 2021, on June 22, 2021, the Company received notice from Nasdaq that the Company was granted an extension until July 31, 2021, to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing rule as relates to the untimely filings.

Thereafter, on July 9, 2021, the Company submitted its 2020 Form 10-K with the SEC and on July 19, 2021, submitted its Q1 2021 Form 10-Q with the SEC.

On July 19, 2021, Nasdaq notified the Company that due to the filing of the previously untimely reports, it has determined that we have regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), and that this matter is now closed.

