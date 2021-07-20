checkAd

Recce Pharmaceuticals Announces Lead Synthetic Anti-infective RECCE 327 Demonstrates Outstanding Efficacy Against Necrotizing Fasciitis ‘Flesh-Eating’ Bacteria

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

Highlights

  • RECCE 327 (R327) shown to reduce deadly ‘flesh-eating’ bacterial count Below Limit of Quantification (BLOQ) within 24 hours, at varying concentrations
  • R327 BLOQ efficacy as early as 30 minutes in C. perfringens – a leading bacterial cause of myonecrosis (gas gangrene)1
  • 99.9% (3-log) bacterial reduction achieved in all bacteria tested, at various concentrations
  • Data demonstrates R327’s potential against bacterial infections that thrive in nil/low oxygen environments i.e. diabetic wounds/ulcers infections

SYDNEY, Australia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE) (FSE:R9Q) (Company), the Company developing new classes of synthetic anti-infectives, is pleased to announce positive efficacy of RECCE 327 (R327) against Clostridium perfringens (C. perfringens) and Streptococcus pyogenes (S. pyogenes), two main strains of bacteria associated with necrotizing fasciitis, also known as ‘flesh-eating’ disease – a life-threatening bacterial infection with a mortality rate of up to 80%.2

Chief Scientific Officer, Michele Diliza, said, “While necrotizing fasciitis is a rare and extremely challenging disease for physicians to manage, it is highly traumatizing for patients and their families, often leading to serious complications and even death. A broad spectrum anti-infective with rapid efficacy has the potential to significantly change the treatment paradigm and save lives. We have been thoroughly impressed with the efficacy that R327 has demonstrated thus far, as it reinforces our belief in the potential of this compound against such aggressive, life-threatening bacteria.”

The study was conducted by an independent contract research organization to evaluate the in vitro bactericidal properties of R327 against C. perfringens and S. pyogenes. Doses of R327 up to 4,800 parts per million (ppm) were tested, covering concentrations from 0.5x to 8x the minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC). The strains tested were: S. pyogenes – a susceptible strain; S. pyogenes – an erythromycin-resistant strain; and C. perfringens.

Figure 1: Bactericidal activity of R327 on C. perfringens:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/40aba38d-b7fe-4969 ...

Figure 2: Bactericidal activity of R327 on S. pyogenes ATCC 19615:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2662c7a-af73-438b ...

Figure 3: Bactericidal activity of R327 on erythromycin-resistant S. pyogenes BAA-946:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/106333ea-75aa-4ae8 ... 

