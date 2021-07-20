checkAd

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. Expands Global Reseller Reach in Strategic Industries

DRAPER, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:FLXT) is pleased to announce the addition of key resellers and partners in the Pacific Rim. "These are companies Flexpoint has done business with in the past, and these moves strengthen and expand the strategic nature of the relationships. We are realizing new orders from them and anticipate additional immediate and significant volume purchases which will propel us further into existing key markets, as well as expand the reach of the Bend Sensor® technology into new vertical markets and geographies" stated Clark Mower, Flexpoint President.

Volt Electronics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., a global company, is a technical expert in the field of electrical safety. They are committed to new energy system safety monitoring and control module product research and development, introduction, production, sales and service and is highly respected and recognized as one of the specialized high-tech companies. Current vertical markets Volt is prominent in and highly focused on include Automotive, Rail, Industrial Automation, Oil & Gas, Energy Storage. At present, the company's products mainly include: insulation monitor, current and voltage monitoring module; hydrogen monitoring module, pressure sensor, air turbocharger, etc.; all widely used in new energy vehicle (EV / HEV / FCV), battery system, charging pile, energy storage system, rail transit and other fields.

The Bend Sensor® core technology presents a multitude of new product options for Volt, and proven Flexpoint Bend Sensor® solutions such as battery expansion, seat occupancy, occupant classification and pedestrian impact present a multitude of new solution options to their customers.

Flexpoint also welcomes Senritek as a strategic reseller. Senritek works within and across various vertical markets leveraging the Flexpoint Bend Sensor® such as medical devices and telecommunications, Flexpoint has worked with Senritek in developing unique products and markets for some time. New, high volume orders have been received in Q3 and are expected to increase throughout the year. We look forward to continuing to expand the relationship.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc.
Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (FLXT) is an innovative technology firm specializing in developing products that feature the Company's patented Bend Sensor® and related technology. The Bend Sensor® is a groundbreaking sensing solution that is revolutionizing applications in the automotive, safety, medical and industrial industries. The Bend Sensor® single-layer, thin film construction cuts costs and mechanical bulk while introducing a range of functions and stylistic design possibilities that have never before been available in sensing technology. Flexpoint's technology and expertise have been recognized by the world's elite business and academic innovators for over 17 years. The company is setting a new standard for sensing solutions in the 'smart' age of technology.

Please visit http://www.flexpoint.com/ for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that certain statements in this release are 'forward-looking statements' and involve both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such uncertainties include, among others, certain risks associated with the operation of the company described above. The Company's actual results could differ materially from expected results.

Contact Information:
Flexpoint Sensor Systems
Clark Mower, President
801-568-5111

Brokers and Analysts
Chesapeake Group
410-825-3930

SOURCE: Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656191/Flexpoint-Sensor-Systems-Inc-Expands ...

