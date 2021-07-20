checkAd

Cannabis Global Comments on the Publication of its Cannabis Nanotechnology Patent Application

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), a licensed Los Angeles-based manufacturer and distributor in the cannabis sector today releases the details of its non-provisional patent application for …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), a licensed Los Angeles-based manufacturer and distributor in the cannabis sector today releases the details of its non-provisional patent application for electrosprayed and electrospun cannabinoid compositions. The invention addresses new methods for the creation of highly bioavailable and ultra-fast acting cannabinoids for use in beverages, food, topical, and other applications and demonstrates the Company's ability to incorporate Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), Cannabidiol (CBD), and Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THC-V) into unique nanoparticles and nanofibers using pharmaceutical grade electrospraying and electrospinning techniques.

The now publicly available patent application outlines several breakthroughs created by the Company's Project Varin, including, but not limited to:

  1. Slow-release cannabinoid nanofibers and nanoscale particles using edible gelatin created from food-grade acetic acid-water-based solutions. The Company believes this invention will allow product formulators to tailor products with selectable release parameters. The results also confirmed agglomeration can be fostered and/or avoided and suggest that particles can remain suspended over long periods of time, which could facilitate innovative beverage formulations.
  2. Quick dissolving THC and CBD nanofiber scaffolds were developed that almost instantly dissolved in water. This technology was specifically designed to be used in ultra-fast-acting cannabinoid delivery applications.
  3. Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THC-V) nanofibers at 75-nanometers at 70% concentrations that were readily soluble in water. Considering the very high cost of obtaining this rare cannabinoid, the use of THC-V in a nano format could enable a host of unique product formulations. The average width of the fibers was from about 200 nm to 400 nm, which have around 6,000 times more surface areas than would be available if present in spherical form.
  4. Development of electrospraying and electrospinning techniques utilizing food-grade cellulose for delayed release of cannabinoids.

"We believe what we have created is highly significant to the cannabis industry, especially as nationwide cannabis legalization looms on the horizon," commented Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of Cannabis Global. "These new cannabinoid delivery technologies were designed to allow beverage, food, and cosmetic product formulators design into products fast or slow release parameters cannabinoids and/or to use significantly less cannabinoids in products while achieving similar or meaningfully greater efficacy. Our patent filing covers not only the new processes developed to create the new forms of cannabinoids but also the nanoparticles and nanofibers using the outlined processes and ingredients. We are especially proud of the fact we have been able to use food-grade ingredients in many of the formulations allowing consumer product companies to produce the clean labels consumers are increasingly desiring."

