Cannabis Global Comments on the Publication of its Cannabis Nanotechnology Patent Application

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), a licensed Los Angeles-based manufacturer and distributor in the cannabis sector today releases the details of its non-provisional patent application for electrosprayed and electrospun cannabinoid compositions. The invention addresses new methods for the creation of highly bioavailable and ultra-fast acting cannabinoids for use in beverages, food, topical, and other applications and demonstrates the Company's ability to incorporate Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), Cannabidiol (CBD), and Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THC-V) into unique nanoparticles and nanofibers using pharmaceutical grade electrospraying and electrospinning techniques.

The now publicly available patent application outlines several breakthroughs created by the Company's Project Varin, including, but not limited to: