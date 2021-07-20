Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN) CEO, Darren Jamison, to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series
Webcast to Be Held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 12:00 PM PT / 3:00 PM ET
VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN) formerly Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) ("Capstone" or the "Company"), a global partner in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, will be participating in the Water Tower Research Virtual Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 12:00 PM PT / 3:00 PM ET. The topic will be "An Update on Strategic Initiatives." Registration for the live event is limited, but the presentation may be accessed at any time after the event for replay.
Darren Jamison, Capstone Green Energy's President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Fireside Chat Series hosted by Shawn Severson, Head of ClimateTech and Sustainable Investing at Water Tower Research.
The topic of the Fireside Chat is a review and update on the Company's strategic initiatives surrounding its recent transformation and expansion to provide more comprehensive microgrid solutions for customers.
Capstone Green Energy's four business lines are:
- Energy as a Service (EaaS) through its industry-leading Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service program, microturbine rental fleet, and Distributor Support System (DSS).
- Energy Conversion Products via its existing microturbine products and additional energy conversion and storage products, including Baker Hughes industrial gas turbines.
- Energy Storage Products, which will begin to manufacture modular hybrid energy stations and lithium-ion battery energy storage systems (BESS) to be sold individually or combined as part of a custom microturbine battery storage solution.
- Hydrogen Solutions, which will focus on expanding the Company's capability to use hydrogen as a fuel in its gas microturbines with a development roadmap to 100% hydrogen.
The presentation is open to all investors and will be webcast live and available for replay by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com and on the Water Tower Research website at www.watertowerresearch.com.
