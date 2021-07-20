Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN) CEO, Darren Jamison, to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series

Webcast to Be Held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 12:00 PM PT / 3:00 PM ETVAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN) formerly Capstone Turbine Corporation …

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN) formerly Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) ("Capstone" or the "Company"), a global partner in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, will be participating in the Water Tower Research Virtual Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 12:00 PM PT / 3:00 PM ET. The topic will be "An Update on Strategic Initiatives." Registration for the live event is limited, but the presentation may be accessed at any time after the event for replay.

Darren Jamison, Capstone Green Energy's President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Fireside Chat Series hosted by Shawn Severson, Head of ClimateTech and Sustainable Investing at Water Tower Research.