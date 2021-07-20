checkAd

Jerash Holdings Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Land and Building

Autor: Accesswire
20.07.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

Transaction Complements Previously Announced Acquisition of MK Garments' Manufacturing FactoryFAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, …

Transaction Complements Previously Announced Acquisition of MK Garments' Manufacturing Factory

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sports and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Jerash Garments and Fashions Manufacturing Co., Ltd., has signed a definitive agreement with Kawkab Venus Al Dowalyah Lisenaet Albesah to acquire the physical premises of the previously announced MK Garments manufacturing factory, in Amman, Jordan, for $2.7 million in cash.

The physical premises being acquired consist of a 71,000 square-foot building and land that house the apparel manufacturing operations. The transaction, which is expected to be completed by November 2021, complements Jerash's previously announced acquisition of the factory of MK Garments, which is expected to close in August.

"We are pleased to have executed this part of the agreement, under which Jerash will own the building and land for the manufacturing operations," said Sam Choi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This transaction enables us to save on operational expenses and gives us flexibility for future expansion as our business continues to grow. We already are receiving orders for this new facility, which is expected to allow Jerash to increase production capacity by approximately 20 percent."

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sports and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including Walmart, Costco, New Balance, G-III (which owns brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY, and Guess), American Eagle, and VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and JanSport). Jerash's existing production facilities comprise four factory units, one workshop, and four warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 4,500 people. The total annual capacity at its facilities was approximately 12.0 million pieces as of March 31, 2021. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may," "would," "could," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, including, but not limited to, the completion of the acquisition of the apparel facility and the physical premises in Amman, Jordan, reflect Jerash's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those risks described from time to time in filings made by Jerash with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Jerash does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

CONTACT:
PondelWilkinson Inc.
Judy Lin Sfetcu or Roger Pondel
310-279-5980
jsfetcu@pondel.com

SOURCE: Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656225/Jerash-Holdings-Signs-Definitive-Agr ...

Jerash Holdings (US) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jerash Holdings Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Land and Building Transaction Complements Previously Announced Acquisition of MK Garments' Manufacturing FactoryFAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RedHill Biopharma Announces Last Patient Out
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Partners with Empower Clinics to Provide Clinical and Technical Call Center ...
American Manganese Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc.'s (OTC: GSFI) Chuck's Vintage Opens NYC Location; Sponsors Polo ...
Ivrnet Announces Change of Location of Annual General Meeting
Golden Matrix Enters into Agreement with Playson Ltd to Expand GMGI's Gaming Portfolio and Its ...
Alset EHome International Appoints Tung Moe Chan as co-CEO as it Prepares to Scale Operations ...
XPhyto Signs Transformative Acquisition Agreement With 3a-Diagnostics, to Enter Hi-Tech Biosensor ...
Golden Valley Bancshares Reports Second Quarter Results (Unaudited)
Titel
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
Foundation Farms, Corp., Reports a Second Harvest is Currently Underway
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Noted As A Key Stock to Watch in the Solar Space
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
LightPath Technologies Announces a Joint Project for the Development of Light-Weight Broadband ...
Black Bird Biotech (BBBT) President to Appear on Newsmax TV’s New to the Street, Sunday, July 18, ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.06.21Jerash Holdings Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Manufacturing Factory; Expected to Increase Annual Production Capacity by about 20%
Accesswire | Analysen
22.06.21Jerash Holdings Reports Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results; Provides Fiscal 2022 Outlook
Accesswire | Analysen