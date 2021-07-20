checkAd

American Resources Corporation Expands Rare Earth Team with Appointment of Seasoned Executive

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of raw materials to the new infrastructure marketplace, today announced it has added Jeff Peterson as a senior member to bolster the Company's American Rare Earth division. Mr. Peterson will focus on deployment and commercialization of the Rare Earth division's processing, isolation and purification technology suite, as well as broadening the supply of certain critical and rare earth element feedstocks.

Mark Jensen, CEO of American Resources Corporation commented, "As we continue to execute on our American Rare Earth business plan, we are encouraged by the opportunities that we are seeing to create and foster a sustainable supply chain of rare earth and critical minerals. We strongly believe that blending such a supply chain with our innovative, process-chain technologies will create the most environmentally safe sources of these important materials ever developed. As the electrification movement continues to accelerate, we feel it is exceedingly important to complement that movement with an efficient and environmentally safe circular lifecycle of raw materials. The addition of Jeff to our team, with his experiences and proven track record, will assist us in achieving these goals more effectively."

Mr. Peterson brings nearly 20 years of experience including operations, engineering, sales, and product development to American Resources. He began his career as a Commissioned Officer in the United States Navy serving onboard nuclear-powered submarines. After resigning his Commission, Jeff joined Westinghouse Electric Company where he served as part of the engineering and licensing team in the design and U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved licensing of a first-of-its-kind Generation III+ pressurized water reactor for commercial electricity generation. Mr. Peterson then joined Cyient where he was rapidly promoted to sales, strategy, and product development leadership roles. He most recently worked with Hitachi Vantara as part of the North American sales team, selling digital transformation initiatives into key industrial markets.

