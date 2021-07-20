Indonesia Energy Discovers Oil in the First New Well at Kruh Block
JAKARTA, INDONESIA and DANVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / IndonesiaEnergy Corporation (NYSE American:INDO) ("IEC"), an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Indonesia, today announced that it has discovered oil in its "Kruh 25" well and the drilling rig has now moved to the second well location and will commence the drilling of its second new well (called "Kruh 26") in the next few weeks. This activity is a continuation of IEC's previously announced plan to drill three new wells at Kruh Block this year, with more wells anticipated to follow over the next several years.
The Kruh 25 well is still in the stage of a "cleaning up" process where the well is flowing crude oil with decreasing amount of drilling fluids daily. IEC also plans to conduct its planned stimulation operations on all three new wells and will announce production rates after such stimulation is completed on all three wells.
IEC also announced that the oil-bearing interval (meaning the top of the oil zone to the bottom of the oil zone) in the Kruh 25 well was thicker and therefore larger than anticipated.
The Kruh 25 well was drilled to a depth of 3,368 feet. Completion of the well took longer than anticipated because of new restrictions that were initiated by the Government of Indonesia because of the significant increase in cases of Covid-19 which delayed operations.
Mr. Frank Ingriselli, IEC's President, commented "This is a significant milestone for IEC as we begin to deliver on the potential for new production at Kruh Block per our announced plans. We are very excited that our first of our three anticipated back-to-back wells at the Kruh Block has discovered oil and the producing zone was bigger than anticipated. We accomplished this notwithstanding delays we had to overcome, first because of permitting and then because of new government Covid restrictions that affected logistical operations. We look forward to drilling the final two wells in this three well campaign for 2021 and then maximizing new production with a planned stimulation program that we expect will significantly grow our cash flow and will maximize returns on our investments and grow shareholder value."
