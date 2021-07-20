Indonesia Energy Discovers Oil in the First New Well at Kruh Block

Drilling Rig Has Moved to New Location to Drill Second New WellJAKARTA, INDONESIA and DANVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / IndonesiaEnergy Corporation (NYSE American:INDO) ("IEC"), an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on …

Drilling Rig Has Moved to New Location to Drill Second New Well JAKARTA, INDONESIA and DANVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / IndonesiaEnergy Corporation (NYSE American:INDO) ("IEC"), an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Indonesia, today announced that it has discovered oil in its "Kruh 25" well and the drilling rig has now moved to the second well location and will commence the drilling of its second new well (called "Kruh 26") in the next few weeks. This activity is a continuation of IEC's previously announced plan to drill three new wells at Kruh Block this year, with more wells anticipated to follow over the next several years. The Kruh 25 well is still in the stage of a "cleaning up" process where the well is flowing crude oil with decreasing amount of drilling fluids daily. IEC also plans to conduct its planned stimulation operations on all three new wells and will announce production rates after such stimulation is completed on all three wells.