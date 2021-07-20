Medallia CEO and Leadership Team Recognized with 2021 Comparably Awards

“Medallia’s clear commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion was a principal reason I joined the organization this year,” said Medallia Executive Vice President Of Environmental, Social and Governance (Esg) René Carayol. “At Medallia, our business is customer and employee feedback. Leslie, and our entire leadership team, are especially honored to receive recognition based on the feedback from our own Medallia community.”

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced the company received multiple recognitions from the 2021 Comparably Awards. Medallia President and CEO Leslie Stretch was named among the Best CEOs for Women and Best CEOs for Diversity, and Medallia was also listed among the Best Leadership Teams.

Stretch ranked number three overall on the list of Best CEOs for Women 2021, and twentieth on the list of Best CEOs for Diversity 2021. Medallia’s leadership team was ranked sixteenth on the list of Best Leadership Teams 2021.

Rankings were based on anonymous ratings provided by employees over the past year. The Best CEOs for Women award was based solely on anonymous sentiment ratings from female employees about the chief executive officer, while Best CEOs for Diversity was based on sentiment ratings from people of color. The Best Leadership Teams award was based on employee ratings of company executives.

“At Medallia, we believe that talent is everywhere, and that diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging is essential to a winning work culture,” said Mary Ainsworth, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer for Medallia. “We're committed to helping organizations create a culture that values every person and every experience—a commitment shared by everyone who joins our team.”

