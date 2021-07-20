checkAd

Medallia CEO and Leadership Team Recognized with 2021 Comparably Awards

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced the company received multiple recognitions from the 2021 Comparably Awards. Medallia President and CEO Leslie Stretch was named among the Best CEOs for Women and Best CEOs for Diversity, and Medallia was also listed among the Best Leadership Teams.

“Medallia’s clear commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion was a principal reason I joined the organization this year,” said Medallia Executive Vice President Of Environmental, Social and Governance (Esg) René Carayol. “At Medallia, our business is customer and employee feedback. Leslie, and our entire leadership team, are especially honored to receive recognition based on the feedback from our own Medallia community.”

Stretch ranked number three overall on the list of Best CEOs for Women 2021, and twentieth on the list of Best CEOs for Diversity 2021. Medallia’s leadership team was ranked sixteenth on the list of Best Leadership Teams 2021.

Rankings were based on anonymous ratings provided by employees over the past year. The Best CEOs for Women award was based solely on anonymous sentiment ratings from female employees about the chief executive officer, while Best CEOs for Diversity was based on sentiment ratings from people of color. The Best Leadership Teams award was based on employee ratings of company executives.

“At Medallia, we believe that talent is everywhere, and that diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging is essential to a winning work culture,” said Mary Ainsworth, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer for Medallia. “We're committed to helping organizations create a culture that values every person and every experience—a commitment shared by everyone who joins our team.”

Medallia is always looking for curious, driven and compassionate people to join our growing team. For more information on careers at Medallia, visit: https://www.medallia.com/careers/.

About Comparably

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

