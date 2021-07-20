Myers Industries Announces Reporting Date and Conference Call for 2021 Second Quarter Results

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, August 5, 2021 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to review its performance.

Investors and analysts may access the call using the following online participation registration link: https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/8300/myers-indus .... Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email. Alternatively, the conference call will be available via a live webcast. To access the live webcast, visit the Company's website www.myersindustries.com and click on the Investor Relations tab.