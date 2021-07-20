KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, continues to demonstrate leadership in offering healthier home living. Effective immediately, KB Home will include MERV-13 rated air filters at all of its new communities. MERV-13 rated air filters are one of the highest rated residential air filters on the market, and are designed to remove dust, pollen, mold and certain bacteria and viruses for better air quality compared to lower-rated air filters. These filters exceed the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR requirements and are a higher standard than those available from most other homebuilders.

KB Home demonstrates continued leadership in healthier home living, launching its latest advancement in indoor air quality. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We know that improved indoor air quality matters more than ever to our homebuyers, and we are committed to offering the latest advancements in healthier home living,” said Jeffrey Mezger, KB Home’s Chairman, President and CEO. “Constructing healthier homes has been a key priority for us for many years. Adopting the latest in air filtration technology at every new KB Home community demonstrates our continued leadership in supporting the health and well-being of our homeowners.”

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified, which allows the homebuilder to deliver homes with a superior set of health-related benefits compared to homes without this certification. Benefits include:

Improved indoor air quality : Every KB home incorporates high-performance ventilation that regularly introduces fresh outdoor air and helps to reduce indoor air pollutants. MERV-13 rated filters capture 90% of airborne particles as small as 1.0 micron and are designed to remove dust, pollen, mold and certain bacteria and viruses for enhanced indoor air quality.

: Every KB home incorporates high-performance ventilation that regularly introduces fresh outdoor air and helps to reduce indoor air pollutants. MERV-13 rated filters capture 90% of airborne particles as small as 1.0 micron and are designed to remove dust, pollen, mold and certain bacteria and viruses for enhanced indoor air quality. Elevated level of comfort : All KB homes include a high-efficiency heating and cooling system designed to provide better comfort in every room through every season. The homebuilder also features smartphone-controllable ecobee3 lite smart thermostats, which can learn homeowner patterns and help them save money on electric bills each year.

: All KB homes include a high-efficiency heating and cooling system designed to provide better comfort in every room through every season. The homebuilder also features smartphone-controllable ecobee3 lite smart thermostats, which can learn homeowner patterns and help them save money on electric bills each year. Enhanced pollutant and moisture control : Every KB home is built with comprehensive air sealing to help reduce drafts, moisture, dust and pollen.

: Every KB home is built with comprehensive air sealing to help reduce drafts, moisture, dust and pollen. Reduced spread of germs : Every KB home features Kwikset interior door hardware with Microban 24/7 antimicrobial protection that inhibits the growth of microbes, such as bacteria, mold and mildew, on product surfaces. Additional upgrades like Moen touchless faucets as well as voice-activated light switches and Whirlpool smart appliances further help reduce the spread of germs.

: Every KB home features Kwikset interior door hardware with Microban 24/7 antimicrobial protection that inhibits the growth of microbes, such as bacteria, mold and mildew, on product surfaces. Additional upgrades like Moen touchless faucets as well as voice-activated light switches and Whirlpool smart appliances further help reduce the spread of germs. Eco-friendly features for healthier interiors: KB Home uses environmentally conscious products like Shaw flooring, Sherwin-Williams paint and quality cabinetry that have fewer harsh chemicals.

KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR certified and has built over 150,000 ENERGY STAR certified homes since 2000, more than any other builder. The homebuilder goes beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards. ENERGY STAR certified homes are, on average, up to 20% more efficient than homes built to code, and yet fewer than one in 10 new homes in America meet this rigorous performance standard. Additionally, all ENERGY STAR certified KB homes are built with high-performance ventilation systems that help create a healthier indoor environment.