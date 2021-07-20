OpRegen Clinical Data Continues to Demonstrate Functional and Anatomical Improvements in Patients With Dry AMD With Geographic Atrophy

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today reported updated interim results from its ongoing, 24-patient Phase 1/2a clinical study of its lead product candidate, OpRegen . OpRegen is an investigational cell therapy consisting of allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cells, administered one time to the subretinal space, for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) with geographic atrophy (GA). These updated results include a minimum of 6 months of follow-up in all 24 patients treated with OpRegen, including all 12 patients treated in Cohort 4, which had better baseline vision and smaller areas of GA at baseline than earlier cohorts.

Improvements in Visual Acuity Observed with OpRegen RPE Transplant (Graphic: Business Wire)

“I am excited about the observed changes in visual acuity that show strong trends towards sustained vision improvement in almost all of the treated eyes of Cohort 4 patients as compared to their untreated fellow eyes, which continue to show progression of atrophic AMD and decline of vision,” stated Principal Investigator Allen C. Ho, M.D. FACS, Wills Eye Hospital Attending Surgeon and Director of Retina Research, Professor of Ophthalmology, Thomas Jefferson University. “Based on the observed retinal changes suggestive of restoration of critical tissue in the area of atrophy, the beneficial functional visual improvements may be explained by structural changes as a result of OpRegen therapy and these changes may be durable in effect. We look forward to continuing to follow all study patients and reporting our efficacy and safety observations over time.”

“This update further reinforces our view that a suspension of OpRegen RPE cells can generate clinically meaningful anatomical and functional outcomes in patients with dry AMD with GA, particularly in those with earlier-stage atrophic disease,” stated Brian M. Culley, Lineage CEO. “Not only has OpRegen generated the only known cases of retinal tissue restoration in previously confirmed atrophic areas in humans, but it also has provided a durable functional benefit of improved visual acuity in the majority of the twelve better vision, earlier-stage patients treated in the ongoing clinical study. As these data continue to mature, we will work with our advisors in preparation for a meeting with the FDA this year, where we intend to discuss our proposed next steps for further clinical development of OpRegen. Our belief is that RPE cell transplants can provide outcomes beyond the reach of traditional pharmaceutical approaches, which are limited to a subset of biological pathways, and which may fail to provide the maximal restorative benefit available to patients. We aim to position OpRegen RPE transplants as the best available option in the race to address the large unmet need in dry AMD with GA and establish Lineage as the pre-eminent allogeneic cell therapy company.”