checkAd

Camping World Holdings, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (the "Company") today announced that its financial results for the second quarter fiscal 2021 will be released before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The Company will host a conference call at 7:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 866-548-4713 (international callers please dial 1-323-794-2093) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at http://investor.campingworld.com.

A taped replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed both online and by dialing 844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 412-317-6671). The pin number to access the telephone replay is 7476436. The replay will be available until August 10, 2021.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is America’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy, and our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly-trained and knowledgeable team of associates serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enables us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With over 180 locations in 40 states, Camping World, and sister company Gander RV & Outdoors, have grown to become prime destinations for everything RV.

For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

Camping World Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Camping World Holdings, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (the "Company") today announced that its financial results for the second quarter fiscal 2021 will be released before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The Company will host a conference call at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State of Delaware Selects Quidel for COVID-19 Testing Program at Schools
Trinseo to Acquire Aristech Surfaces LLC as Part of Its Transformation to a Specialty Materials and ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reaches Agreement to Reopen The Grove Theatre and The Americana at ...
Airgain Announces Addition of Kiva Allgood to Board
Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities in Canada with Cloudworks Acquisition
IBM Reports 2021 Second-Quarter Results
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against RenovaCare, Inc. and ...
INVESTOR NOTICE: GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, ROSEN, Encourages James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors with Losses ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EBS io2 Block Express Volumes
Cintas Selects the 2021 America’s Best Restroom Contest Finalists
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
NYSED Approves Boxlight-EOS Education as a CTLE Sponsor
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
AbCellera Appoints Neil Berkley as Chief Business Officer
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.07.21Camping World and Overton’s to Launch Exclusive Collection of Nautica Marine, Water and Outdoor Products
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Camping World Announces Strategic Investment in Happier Camper
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Camping World Continues Expansion With Vermont Acquisition
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.06.21Camping World Continues Expansion of RV Dealer Network in Ohio with Development Plans in the Greater Columbus and East Cleveland Areas
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten