Fight Colorectal Cancer and Guardant Health Join Forces to Recognize Excellence in Overcoming Challenges to Colorectal Cancer Screening During Pandemic

Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC), the nation's leading colorectal cancer (CRC) patient advocacy organization, and Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leader in precision oncology, will be recognizing clinical researchers and advocates who have demonstrated exceptional leadership during the pandemic in getting people back to routine colorectal cancer screening.

The award, called “Back to Screening Award for Research Advocacy Excellence,” will honor key contributions made by Fight CRC research advocates, as well as Principal Investigators participating in Guardant Health’s ECLIPSE trial, a clinical study evaluating the use of a blood test to screen for colorectal cancer. Selected recipients of the award will be honored at Fight CRC’s “Path to a Cure” event in December 2021. Notably, this year’s event will convene a group of research and advocacy experts who will be tasked with mapping out a path leading to a cure for colorectal cancer. The framework will be shared with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and National Institutes of Health (NIH) to request action to help achieve this goal.

“The COVID-19 pandemic forced colorectal cancer screening to a standstill in some communities. The data shows drastic declines in 2020, compared to the same timepoints in prior pre-pandemic years,” said Anjee Davis, President of Fight CRC. “Despite these challenges, herculean efforts were made by Fight CRC research advocates and Principal Investigators participating in the ECLIPSE trial to continue to move the needle forward to improve colorectal cancer screening rates and, ultimately, save lives. Fight CRC and Guardant Health have been focused on our shared goal of getting people back to routine cancer screening after the pandemic.”

The ECLIPSE trial, a 10,000-plus patient study, is currently underway to evaluate the performance of Guardant Health’s blood test to detect colorectal cancer in an average-risk adult population.1 If successful, Guardant Health expects data from the trial will support a premarket approval (PMA) submission to the FDA. Despite the incredible pressure that the pandemic put on enrolling patients into the study, which requires patients to consent to undergo an invasive, inpatient colonoscopy procedure, the trial is expected to complete enrollment by the end of 2021. The test is intended to offer a non-invasive, patient-friendly blood testing option that could bridge the gap to the Centers of Disease Control’s (CDC) target compliance goal of 80 percent.2,3