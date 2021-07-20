LiveVox to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVOX), a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, today announced that the company will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 12th, 2021 after the financial markets close.

The company will host a conference call that same day to discuss its results and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be accessible by telephone at 855-327-6837 (domestic) or 631-891-4304 (international) using passcode 10015697. The call will also be available live via webcast on the company’s website at https://investors.livevox.com/.